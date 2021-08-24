Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Coast to Coast: Whitmore Visits; New Roster Analysis

By Joey Powell
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the tail of a big on-campus visit for UNC, the Coast to Coast guys get together to discuss the visitor in question, who's left on Hubert Davis's big board for this class, and some rapid fire analysis of the members of the 2021-22 roster. As the most-wanted attraction remaining...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Moran
Person
Hubert Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Coast To Coast#New Roster Analysis#Unc#Chapel Hill#Tar Heel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

LOOK: Four-Star Cam Whitmore on Visit to UNC

Class of 2022 small forward took an official visit to North Carolina on Sunday. A 6-foot-6, 200-pound prospect from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding has emerged as one of UNC's top remaining targets in the 2022 class. Whitmore is ranked the No. 51 prospect in the 2022 class and the No....
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels’ final 2021 recruiting class ranking

The UNC basketball program’s 2021 recruiting class finishes inside the nation’s top 50. The 2021 recruiting cycle has finally come to a close, and the North Carolina Tar Heels’ freshman class ranks within the top 50 in the nation. Their two-man class is No. 41 according to the 247Sports team rankings, sandwiched between a pair of SEC programs in Mississippi State (40) and Vanderbilt (42).
College Sportskeepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Former Tar Heel signs lengthy extension

Former UNC basketball player King Rice has inked a new contract extension that will keep him at Monmouth for the next five years. Monmouth University has given a five-year contract extension to men’s basketball head coach King Rice. Terms of the deal, which was announced on Monday afternoon by university president Patrick Leahy and athletic director Jeff Stapleton, were not disclosed.
College Sports247Sports

Cam Whitmore Shortens List, Recruitment Timeline

The recruitment of is nearing its end. On Monday, fresh off an official visit to Illinois, Whitmore announced a final schools list - Illinois, UNC, and Villanova. Whitmore eliminated Florida, Georgetown, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Penn State, and Miami. His planned official visits to Louisville, Miami, and UCLA have been cancelled.
Chapel Hill, NC247Sports

Mack Brown PC: Season Opener, COVID-19 & Injuries

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- No. 10 North Carolina is four days away from kicking off the season against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The Tar Heels will be returning to Lane Stadium for the first time since their six-overtime defeat in 2019. Final preparations are underway as UNC returned to the practice field for the first of its three game-week practice periods before Thursday's walkthrough ahead of Friday's kickoff.
College Sports247Sports

UNC WR Beau Corrales Out for Virginia Tech Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina super senior wide receiver Beau Corrales will not play in the season opener at Virginia Tech on Friday as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury that has limited him throughout preseason camp. "I'm not supposed to get into injuries with Beau --...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: ESPN reporter picks Sam Howell to win Heisman

This college football reporter believes that the UNC football signal caller will win this year’s Heisman Trophy Award. Week 1 of the college football season is finally here. As the UNC football program prepares for opening kickoff on Friday night, the college football world waits to see what Sam Howell has in store for year three in Chapel Hill.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Football: Tar Heels without Beau Corrales for season-opener

UNC football wide receiver Beau Corrales has been ruled OUT for the Tar Heels’ season-opener at Virginia Tech. When the Tar Heels travel to Blacksburg this weekend to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the teams’ season-openers, it’ll be without starting wide receiver Beau Corrales. The news of Corrales’ absence from the lineup was announced early Monday morning, and while it’s a bit of a blow to the Tar Heels in their first road test of the season, it was less than surprising.
Chapel Hill, NC247Sports

UNC Backup QB Battle Lingers On

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Following No. 10 North Carolina’s first preseason scrimmage two weeks ago, Mack Brown told reporters there had been no movement in the backup quarterback competition between sophomore Jacolby Criswell and freshman Drake Maye. Eight days ago, Brown leaned once again on the lack of separation behind Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell and suggested that Monday would be the day that a decision would ultimately be made.
Virginia StatePosted by
FanSided

Is it UNC football vs. Virginia for 5-star Zach Rice?!

Could UNC football be batting an ACC rival in a two-team race for this five-star recruit?!. Zach Rice is undoubtedly one of the most highly-coveted offensive linemen in the Class of 2022. Although there are still technically five schools in the mix, is it possible that this recruitment has become a three-team race?
Blacksburg, VA247Sports

'23 four-star Jamaal Jarrett visiting Virginia Tech on Friday

An early bye week will allow four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett to get a look at a game during the first full weekend of college football. The Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley class of 2023 standout will be in Blacksburg, Va., to check out Virginia Tech. "I will be attending the UNC...
Kentucky State247Sports

Shaedon Sharpe on campus at Kentucky

Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian 5-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is currently on Kentucky's campus for his second official visit to UK, CatsPause.com has confirmed. The news was first reported by Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio. Sharpe, who was originally scheduled to take an official visit to Kansas over...
Kentucky State247Sports

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson calls out Kentucky

Kentucky and Michigan both released theirs basketball schedule Monday, with the Wildcats in particular loading up on challenging games. But Michigan center Hunter Dickinson indicated that there was at least one matchup he wanted to see that didn’t make either schedule. The All-America candidate will attempt to push Michigan past...
College Sports247Sports

Coast to Coast Special: Three Future Tar Heels Join The Show

In a unique edition of the Coast to Coast Podcast, Sherrell McMillan, Sean Moran and Joey Powell bring in the three members of the UNC Basketball Recruiting Class of 2022. Seth Trimble, Will Shaver, and Jalen Washington joined the show together to talk about everything from their preferred intro music to their true feelings on coach Hubert Davis.
College Sportstarheelblog.com

UNC Football Previews: Overall

And with that, our position-specific previews for UNC’s football season are over. Here are links to them all in case you missed any:. With just two days before UNC’s season opener in Blacksburg, it’s time to put it all together. As I said in yesterday’s coaching preview and has been a theme throughout our offseason coverage of this football team, the expectations for the Heels both internally and from fans are pretty dang lofty, generally landing around the “challenge Clemson for an ACC Championship” and “get to another NY6 Bowl and win it this time” ranges. Some of that hype is riding on the Heisman-contending right arm of Sam Howell, some of it is based on the goodwill that Mack Brown has continued to build around the program, some of it is plain old momentum after the Heels finished the 2020 regular season by absolutely demolishing a top-10 team, and some of it (particularly for those closer to the team) is based on the promise that a previously mediocre defense, with personnel additions and growth, is poised to make a huge leap and complement an offense that was top-10 in the country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy