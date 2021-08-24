Residents Appointed to New Architecture Committee, Will Advise on New High School
A group of Watertown residents has been appointed to advise designers of the new Watertown High School. Town Council President Mark Sideris announced the creation of the new Architecture Committee of the School Building Committee, which will be chaired by Leo Patterson, an architect and member of the School Building Committee. Sideris, who chairs the School Building Committee, sent out the following announcement:www.watertownmanews.com
Comments / 0