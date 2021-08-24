Cie Grant shares memories, Buckeyes wrap up training camp

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is another week closer to kicking off the regular season. The Tim May Podcast is back with another jam-packed episode that certainly isn’t short on storylines.

Tim welcomes former Ohio State linebacker and national-title winner Cie Grant on the show. Tim and Cie break down what they think of the Buckeyes, and of course, they talk about memories made during the run to the 2002 national championship.

Grant pressured Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the national title game, helping seal the Buckeyes first championship since 1968. He and Tim talked about the play that cemented his legacy among great Buckeyes moments.

Oh, and Tim also convinced Cie to sing Carmen Ohio, the Ohio State alma mater.

Tim also welcomed Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward on the show to break down what they see from the Buckeyes with fewer than 10 days until the season-opening game against Minnesota. They chat about the uncertainty at linebacker, who the X-factor could be and why C.J. Stroud won the quarterback job over Jack Miller and Kyle McCord.

May and Ward make sure to chop it up and give plenty of inside looks at the Buckeyes as they wrap up training camp and turn their focus to chasing a national championship yet again this season, a goal they came close to reaching last year.

Find out all of the answers and plenty more on this episode of the Tim May Podcast with Cie Grant. This episode can serve as a primer for the season, which is right around the corner.

