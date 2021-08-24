Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

2023 DB Avery Stuart navigating explosive summer of new college interest

By Jeremy Johnson about 5 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n32px_0bbFONpT00
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

When Class of 2023 defensive back Avery Stuart of Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy walked out of the doors for summer break he had zero college football offers.

The summer was a productive one for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back. Between June 21 and Aug. 10, Stuart turned himself into a major college football target.

Offers rolled in. The first offer came from Ole Miss. Georgia Tech, Auburn, Penn State, Eastern Kentucky and Troy threw their hats into the race for the fast-rising defensive back.

Avery Stuart forming bond with Ole Miss?

Since Avery Stuart’s first offer was from Ole Miss, coach Lane Kiffin and staff had had more time to get to know him. His only visit so far has been to Oxford. Stuart met the entire coaching staff at Ole Miss on the unofficial visit.

“The Ole Miss atmosphere was great,” Stuart said. “Their coaches were great. I got to meet all the coaches, not just my position coach. They treated me like family. I really liked the Ole Miss visit.”

Kiffin’s energy stood out to Stuart. His reputation of a high-energy and fun brand of football had already reached Stuart over in Montgomery. Kiffin didn’t disappoint when he met with Stuart on campus for the first time.

“He brings a lot of energy,” Stuart said. “He’s like a fireball. That’s the type of coach that I like. Players feed off their head coach. I feel like if he has that type of energy, then players will have that type of energy on the field. That’s almost unstoppable.”

Stuart plans on visiting all of the schools that have offered him this summer. Colorado has shown interest in Stuart and could join the race for his services at some point.

He already plans to attend Auburn’s home game against Georgia on Oct. 9. Stuart will attend games at Ole Miss and Georgia Tech as well.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Race#American Football#Alabama Christian Academy#Allgastrng#Ole Miss#Oxford#Auburn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Report: Three Illinois football players no longer with team

Only a few days after Illinois secured its first win of the Bret Bielema era, it’s being reported that multiple players have officially left the team. Illini Inquirer is reporting that tight ends Cooper Davis and Brandon Hohenstein and defensive tackle Quinton McCoy are no longer with the program. None of the the three are listed on the current Illinois roster.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Computer Model’s Score Predictions For Week 1’s Biggest Games

Last weekend was just an appetizer. Week 1 is here, and the main course–the 2021 college football season–is being served. In recent years, ESPN’s Bill Connelly has made a name for himself with his predictive SP+ formula. According to Connelly, SP+ is “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.”
Charlotte, NCPosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit believes pressure on Clemson in Week 1

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes the pressure is one Clemson to win their Week One matchup against Georgia. Despite ranking No. 3 in the preseason AP Poll, the Tigers could be in hot water if they drop their season opener on Saturday. Clemson and Georgia are scheduled to...
Troy, ALchatsports.com

First Troy Cheer Youth Clinic Set for Football Opener

TROY, Ala. – The first of two Troy Youth Cheer Clinics will take place prior to the Trojans' football season opener against Southern on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event is open to children ages 5-12, and the cost is just $30 for the individual clinic or $50 for both clinics. The second clinic will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, as part of Troy's annual Homecoming celebration.
EducationPosted by
On3.com

How is Joseph Stone handling new flurry of college interest?

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School sophomore Joseph Stone’s recruitment has been like a bowling ball all summer. The multi-positional dynamo has picked offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Charlotte, Indiana, Kentucky, Memphis, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Utah since the last day of May. He had already been offered by Akron, Georgia,...
NFLduvalsports.com

Navigate College Recruiting During A Global Pandemic

With the covid-19 pandemic ravaging college football recruiting, several football athletes have found themselves scrambling to secure collegiate offers to play at the next level. The NCAA lifted the dead period June 1st creating a recruiting frenzy that none of us have seen before. Mega camps at Mercer, Florida State, and HBCU camp in Atlanta saw kid criss crossing the country through car and airplane to attend camps and get a look from a recruiter.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Jack Sawyer finally making long-anticipated Buckeyes debut

COLUMBUS — Expectations for the debut of Jack Sawyer at Ohio State have been building. The local legend was top-five prospect and the first commitment in the ultra-talented class of now-Ohio State freshmen. The bar for the defensive end has also been set incredibly high — into the belief he’ll be the next Bosa, Young or Harrison.
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Interesting Highlander Felder seeking college offers

HUNTINGTON — Amari Felder and Jadon Hayes invariably draw comparisons. Felder is, and Hayes was, a smallish, speedy Huntington High running back seeking college football scholarship offers. “I do here and there, but not too much,” Felder said of people comparing him to Hayes, an all-stater for the Highlanders in...
Footballchatsports.com

Discussing a held-off commitment, a new DB target and the sudden need for a WR

On this week’s Future Brew podcast, Von and Jon discuss the recently held-off commitment of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas. He was supposed to commit over the weekend, but tweeted on Saturday that he was delaying his decision. What was the reason for the delay, and will Michigan continue to push in this recruitment?
Durant, OKeparisextra.com

Southeastern to honor three Distinguished Alumni during October Homecoming

Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. Southeastern Oklahoma State University will honor three Distinguished Alumni during homecoming festivities October 15-16. This year’s honorees are Bill Brock, Greg Duffy, and Mike Metheny. Brock (’76,’81) is a legend in women’s basketball coaching circles, having...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Nick Saban offers the lastest on Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama head coach Nick Saban offered the latest on tight end Jahleel Billingsley ahead of Alabama’s season opener against Miami. Billingsley entered the offseason as one of Alabama’s most exciting players for the 2021 season and a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but with the season just days away, is listed as the third-string tight end.
College SportsWashington City Paper

College Athletes Navigate the New World of Profiting Off Their Name, Image, and Likeness

On the left side of Angel Reese’s neck, behind her ear, is a tattoo of the letter A and the number 10, in red cursive writing. The tattoo, which she got in June, represents her name and her longtime jersey number, which she currently wears on the University of Maryland women’s basketball team. Reese hopes that A10 branding and a logo she helped design will soon be on T-shirts, sweaters, and other merchandise that people can buy.
Natchitoches, LAbizmagsb.com

NSU College of Business hosts memorial for esteemed faculty

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s College of Business and Technology hosted a remembrance ceremony Aug. 13 for four members of the faculty who passed away in the past year. Fred Clark, William “Phil” Habig, Dr. Ted Jones and Dr. John G. Williams were honored through personal tributes and the dedication of four trees outside Russell Hall.
Georgia StatePosted by
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit details how Georgia can beat Clemson

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit spoke via teleconference Wednesday about the key things Georgia needs to do in order to beat Clemson when they play on Sep. 4. Herbstreit’s concerns include Georgia’s offensive line and the Bulldogs’ ability to stop the run against the Tigers. Kirk Herbstreit on Georgia beating Clemson. During...

Comments / 0

Community Policy