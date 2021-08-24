2023 DB Avery Stuart navigating explosive summer of new college interest

Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

When Class of 2023 defensive back Avery Stuart of Montgomery (Ala.) Alabama Christian Academy walked out of the doors for summer break he had zero college football offers.

The summer was a productive one for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back. Between June 21 and Aug. 10, Stuart turned himself into a major college football target.

Offers rolled in. The first offer came from Ole Miss. Georgia Tech, Auburn, Penn State, Eastern Kentucky and Troy threw their hats into the race for the fast-rising defensive back.

Avery Stuart forming bond with Ole Miss?

Since Avery Stuart’s first offer was from Ole Miss, coach Lane Kiffin and staff had had more time to get to know him. His only visit so far has been to Oxford. Stuart met the entire coaching staff at Ole Miss on the unofficial visit.

“The Ole Miss atmosphere was great,” Stuart said. “Their coaches were great. I got to meet all the coaches, not just my position coach. They treated me like family. I really liked the Ole Miss visit.”

Kiffin’s energy stood out to Stuart. His reputation of a high-energy and fun brand of football had already reached Stuart over in Montgomery. Kiffin didn’t disappoint when he met with Stuart on campus for the first time.

“He brings a lot of energy,” Stuart said. “He’s like a fireball. That’s the type of coach that I like. Players feed off their head coach. I feel like if he has that type of energy, then players will have that type of energy on the field. That’s almost unstoppable.”

Stuart plans on visiting all of the schools that have offered him this summer. Colorado has shown interest in Stuart and could join the race for his services at some point.

He already plans to attend Auburn’s home game against Georgia on Oct. 9. Stuart will attend games at Ole Miss and Georgia Tech as well.