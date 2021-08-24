65 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Tuesday; 2,795 statewide

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 65 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 840.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,496 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,242 cases and 489 deaths; Monroe County has 15,836 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Tuesday confirmed there were 2,795 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,272,350.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13–Aug. 19, stood at 6.9%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Aug. 23:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,038,733 total vaccine doses as of Tuesday, Aug. 24.

• 5,892,115 people are fully vaccinated; with 16,830 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,498 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 410 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, there were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,098 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

There are 174,785 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 5,080,511 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,954 of total cases have been among health care workers.