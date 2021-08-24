Mac Jones on quarterback competition, relationship with Cam Newton

Kathryn Riley via Getty Images.

Cam Newton and Mac Jones have been engaged in a quarterback battle throughout training camp for the New England Patriots. While Newton, the veteran from Auburn, is widely expected to be the starter, Jones has impressed throughout the preseason. Despite competing against each other, Newton has been a positive mentor for Jones, a rookie from Alabama.

Jones is trying to continue learning and developing

Even though Jones is likely to sit behind Newton when the regular season opens, he has a huge opportunity in front of him this week. Newton will be out until Thursday due to the NFL’s COVID protocols for nonvaccinated players. This means that Jones is in line to receive a ton of first-team reps in the next several Patriots practices.

Jones doesn’t want to look too far ahead at potentially starting in the future. Right now, he is focusing on learning the offense and growing more comfortable with the Patriots.

“That’s more of a future thing,” Jones said on Monday. “Today, I am trying to just learn the plays I messed up on in practice. That’s really my focus. Fix those and move onto the next day. I think I’m starting to get a good grasp of it. I am just here to be a good teammate and help the quarterback room. When I am in there, I need to execute the plays and I can continue to get better at that and I will. It’s just a learning experienced. I am ready to play any role that I need to play.”

Newton, other Patriots QBs have helped Jones tremendously

Jones was drafted 15th overall out of Alabama to become the Patriots’ quarterback of the future. That future may just come rather sooner than later. With jobs on the line and battles ongoing, veterans in the quarterback room have continued to help Jones get comfortable as a professional.

“It’s been great,” Jones said of his teammates. “Obviously, Cam has been in the NFL for a long time and he’s done a great job mentoring me and helping me and providing that leadership aspect in meetings or even personal time just talking through stuff. He’s been awesome and a great mentor. Brian Hoyer has obviously done a good job as well just helping me out. He’s been in the system for a while with Jarrett (Stidham) as well.

“All those guys, anything I can learn from them. Obviously they have more experience than I do, so I can just learn from them and take it and try to use my skill to add it to the experience of what they know.”

Jones threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns last season in Alabama’s perfect season. He goes from playing quarterback for Nick Saban to Bill Belichick, two of the greatest coaches in football history. The Patriots are hoping that Jones and his collegiate success translates quickly to the NFL.