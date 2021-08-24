PSP: Driftwood man killed in Elk County crash Monday

A 64-year-old Cameron County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday in Jay Township, Elk County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway. According to state police, Wayne D. Johnson, of Driftwood, was traveling west on Route 555/River Road in a 2016 Toyota Tundra around 9 a.m. Monday. For unknown reasons, the truck traveled across the roadway near the intersection of Over the Hill Road, hit a utility pole, continued down an embankment and struck several trees, police said.