As many of us move back to Berkeley or move here for the very first time, a large priority is settling into our new homes for the year. The list of furniture, household goods and clothes to purchase may seem overwhelming for your budget if you’re purchasing from your nearby retailer. Additionally, it can seem wasteful to buy items that may only be used for just one year. That doesn’t have to be the case. If you’re looking for furniture or clothing for the new school year, here are some sustainable and budget-friendly alternatives to meet your shopping needs.