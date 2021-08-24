D.J. Moore Fantasy Football 2021: Changes in ADP, mock draft tracker, offseason updates for Panthers receiver

D.J. Moore headed into last offseason as one of the most popular assets at the wide receiver position in Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues in large part due to a combination of his skill set, age, and most importantly his age-adjusted production. Ultimately, he turned in an inconsistent and disappointing season from a Fantasy standpoint as Carolina's quarterback play remained uneven. Can Sam Darnold revive his value? Will Moore be a locked-in top option in the offense or will offensive coordinator Joe Brady continue to spread the wealth? These are questions Fantasy owners will be asking themselves when they're on the clock and Moore is available to them.