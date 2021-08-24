Cancel
Colts' Rodrigo Blankenship: Wins kicking battle

Blankenship has won the Colts' kicking job, with the team releasing Eddy Pineiro on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Undrafted last year, Blankenship won the job with a strong training camp and converted 32 of 37 field-goal attempts (86.5 percent) in the regular season. However, he had just three attempts from 50-plus yards, missing two, and then missed a field goal in the playoff loss to Buffalo. Blankeship will keep his spot for Week 1, but the month-long job battle this summer suggests Colts brass isn't entirely sold on him.

