Chris Kreider’s 2019-20 regular season ended after he broke his foot blocking a shot vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. This injury came shortly after inking a long-term extension worth $45.5 million over seven years ($6.5 million AAV). Then the COVID-19 pandemic put the season on pause, and by the time play resumed, Kreider was ready to go again. With everything said and done, Kreider’s line finished with 45 points in 63 games while also being worth 7.6 Goals Above Replacement which was seventh among all skaters according to Evolving Hockey.