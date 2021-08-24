Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Needs more tests on Lisfranc injury

It’s not often that an NFL team drafts a running back in the first round of the draft. After all, you can always get a good one in later rounds. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars, with head coach Urban Meyer at the helm, have shown that they are not afraid to think outside the box. Thus, they picked Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in this year’s selection meeting. They believed they got a player with the potential to be a dual threat on offense. Nevertheless, Chris Roling of Bleacher Report was unfazed with E-T-N’s preseason debut.