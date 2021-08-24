Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Needs more tests on Lisfranc injury
Etienne (foot) is scheduled for more testing Tuesday after X-Rays on his Lisfranc injury came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Initially deemed questionable to return after his second-quarter exit, Etienne never made it back to Monday's 23-21 preseason loss to New Orleans, instead donning a walking boot and crutches after the game. His injury has since been identified as a Lisfranc/midfoot sprain, with the Jaguars now trying to figure out how much time he'll miss. Any absence in the regular season would leave more touches for James Robinson, particularly targets, while Carlos Hyde could add some more carries to his plate.www.cbssports.com
