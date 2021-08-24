Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Needs more tests on Lisfranc injury

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Etienne (foot) is scheduled for more testing Tuesday after X-Rays on his Lisfranc injury came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Initially deemed questionable to return after his second-quarter exit, Etienne never made it back to Monday's 23-21 preseason loss to New Orleans, instead donning a walking boot and crutches after the game. His injury has since been identified as a Lisfranc/midfoot sprain, with the Jaguars now trying to figure out how much time he'll miss. Any absence in the regular season would leave more touches for James Robinson, particularly targets, while Carlos Hyde could add some more carries to his plate.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Travis Etienne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Lisfranc Injury#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNew York Post

Travis Etienne out for season in Urban Meyer’s latest Jaguars obstacle

Urban Meyer’s transition from the college ranks to the NFL hasn’t gone as smoothly as he might have hoped. Rookie running back and Clemson product Travis Etienne left the Jaguars’ preseason game against the Saints Monday night with a foot injury. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that it was a Lisfranc injury and Etienne will be placed on injured reserve — ending his season.
NFLFakeTeams

2021 Fantasy Football: Jacksonville Jaguars Outlook Following the Injury to Travis Etienne

Injuries are the absolute worst. Seeing a player get hurt at any point is downright awful and I wish we could turn the injury sliders off every year as if we were playing Madden. But unfortunately, injuries are a part of sports, and we have to adjust to the potential altered outcomes that could stem from them. For the Jacksonville Jaguars, they’ll sadly be without rookie running back Travis Etienne for the entire 2021 season after he suffered a Lisfranc injury that landed him on season-ending injured reserve.
NFLfantasypros.com

Travis Etienne (foot) update: rookie suffered a Lisfranc injury

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Jaguars RB Travis Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury during Monday's preseason game against the Saints. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Etienne was spotted on crutches after the game. X-rays were negative so the belief is that it's just a sprain, but further tests will be conducted on Tuesday. For now, James Robinson just became a much more interesting early-season fantasy asset.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Etienne likely out for season with foot injury

Travis Etienne was expected to play a significant role for the Jacksonville Jaguars in his rookie season this year, but he will now have to wait until 2022 to make an impact in the NFL. Etienne left Monday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints with a foot injury....
NFLCBS Sports

2021 Jaguars Fantasy Football Preview: Questions piling up for Trevor Lawrence after Travis Etienne injury

Record: 1 - 15 (32) WR: D.J. Chark WR43, Laviska Shenault RB49, Keelan Cole* WR68. That was Urban Meyer's pass rate in 2018 at Ohio State -- his highest as a coach since getting to the University of Florida. How much of that is a result of philosophy and how much is the fact that Meyer was running juggernaut teams who routinely beat their opposition by 30-plus? Well, I'll let new offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explain it:
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Rookie Travis Etienne Suffers a Sprained Foot vs. Saints

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be without first-round running back Travis Etienne for the foreseeable future after the rookie left Monday night's preseason game against the New Orleans Saints with a foot injury. Etienne left the game in the second quarter of the Week 2 preseason game. Head coach Urban Meyer...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne’s foot injury gets major update after loss vs. Saints

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne suffered a foot injury early in Monday night’s 23-21 loss to the New Orleans Saints. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Etienne will be out indefinitely with a midfoot sprain and will undergo further testing to determine just how long he’ll be out. The youngster was seen wearing a protective boot after the game, in which he had just one carry for a single yard to go along with a 3-yard catch.
NFLCBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Dons walking boot postgame

Etienne (foot) was spotted in a walking boot after Monday's preseason loss at New Orleans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Etienne exited the exhibition in the second quarter and was evaluated by the Jaguars' medical staff, who deemed him questionable to return. But the rookie first-rounder was unable to do so, and he'll now undergo additional testing on his left foot once the team gets back to Jacksonville. During a postgame interview, coach Urban Meyer said Etienne may have a sprained foot, per NFL.com. Having said that, the upcoming examination of Etienne's foot will determine the nature of the injury and its accompanying prognosis.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne far from disappointment

It’s not often that an NFL team drafts a running back in the first round of the draft. After all, you can always get a good one in later rounds. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars, with head coach Urban Meyer at the helm, have shown that they are not afraid to think outside the box. Thus, they picked Travis Etienne with the 25th overall pick in this year’s selection meeting. They believed they got a player with the potential to be a dual threat on offense. Nevertheless, Chris Roling of Bleacher Report was unfazed with E-T-N’s preseason debut.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Have Made An Official Decision On Travis Etienne

Just under 24 hours ago, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left the team’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints early with a foot injury. Initially, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that Etienne suffered a sprained foot. “We don’t know the seriousness of it yet,” Meyer said in his postgame press conference.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Shares Injury Update For Travis Etienne

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints early due to a foot injury. It’s a tough blow to the offense since the 25th overall pick is arguably Urban Meyer’s most versatile weapon. Meyer selected Etienne in the first round of this year’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Travis Etienne Injury News

Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne left the team’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints early with a foot injury. Initially, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer told reporters that Etienne suffered a “sprained foot.” “We don’t know the seriousness of it yet,” Meyer said in his postgame press conference.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Travis Etienne, Darrell Henderson, Adam Trautman, more before 2021 fantasy football drafts

It was a bad day for some of fantasy football Twitter’s favorite players on Monday. Adam Trautman has become a popular sleeper at tight end, Darrell Henderson is considered underrated by many, and Travis Etienne is the shiny new rookie in a Trevor Lawrence-led offense…and all suffered notable injuries. Lastly, CeeDee Lamb has been more or less expected to ascend to the elite class of wideouts ( WR11 in PPR ADP), but he had a slight setback, too. With the group all set to miss either practice or games, do any of them warrant movement in your rankings and cheat sheets? Read below for injury updates ahead of 2021 fantasy drafts.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Travis Etienne to undergo Lisfranc surgery to repair foot

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne will undergo Lisfranc surgery to repair his foot, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was placed on the Jaguars injured reserve list on Tuesday, effectively making him ineligible to play in 2021. Rapoport said it “was a significant tear,” and the injury...

Comments / 0

Community Policy