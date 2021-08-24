Cancel
Morgan County, IL

Morgan County Working Through Red Tape Surrounding ARP Funds

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan County government officials are working through the bureaucracy surrounding the American Rescue Plan funding. Morgan County Treasurer Kim Mitchell says that her office is currently sifting through all of the paperwork to figure out how and where the money can be spent in the county: “We did receive our first tranch, and we will receive two of those. We will receive the second half of the funds in June 2022. What we are working on right now is just trying to understand how we can spend the funds. We are looking at the government regulations, and what they’ve laid down as the guidelines for how we can spend the money. That’s really where we are at right now is trying to understand the proper way to spend.”

