WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man and woman on drug charges following an assault investigation. Authorities state that on August 19 at approximately 4:55 a.m. police responded to the 800 block of West Street regarding an assault. Through investigative measures, police were able to identify 42-year-old David Williams of Elsmere, as the suspect and located him in the unit block of West 11th Street Avenue hours later. Police took Williams into custody without incident. Through further investigation, police made contact with 52-year-old Deirdre Thomas of New York and recovered 314 grams of cocaine, 5.369 grams of heroin and Fentanyl, 27.5 grams of methamphetamine, 27.5 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $2,674 in currency.