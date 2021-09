Provided by City of Manassas Economic Development Department. Business Spotlight: Habitat for Humanity and Manassas ReStore. Doors for new housing opportunities are swinging wide open in the City of Manassas. Habitat for Humanity Prince William County, which covers much of the greater Manassas area, is expanding its footprint in the City of Manassas. The housing non-profit focused on homeownership and affordable housing is in the midst of adding new office and training space next to the popular Habitat Manassas ReStore in the Hastings Shopping Center at Hastings Drive and Dumfries Road.