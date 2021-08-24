Summerfest to provide bus shuttle service for fest-goers in 2021

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest will provide a shuttle offering a streamlined and convenient option for fest-goers to get to Summerfest in 2021. The bus service will operate during the nine days of the festival, September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and run continuously throughout the day, approximately every 30 minutes. Shuttles will not be available during the Wednesday weekend kick-off concerts.