Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Summerfest to provide bus shuttle service for fest-goers in 2021

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summerfest will provide a shuttle offering a streamlined and convenient option for fest-goers to get to Summerfest in 2021. The bus service will operate during the nine days of the festival, September 2-4, 9-11, 16-18, 2021, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and run continuously throughout the day, approximately every 30 minutes. Shuttles will not be available during the Wednesday weekend kick-off concerts.

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Bus#Bus Service#Shuttle Service#Shuttles#Cbs#Summerfest#College Avenue#Summerfest Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
CelebritiesABC News

Mike Richards exits 'Jeopardy!' executive producer role

Mike Richards is officially out as executive producer of "Jeopardy!" after recently stepping down as the quiz show's new permanent host. The news was shared with "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" staff Tuesday via an internal note from Suzanne Prete, the executive vice president of business and strategy for both game shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy