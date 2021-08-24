Stock Futures Set to Extend Gains Amid Vaccine Tailwinds
Stock futures are pointed higher this morning, after the three major benchmarks surged yesterday in response to Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Covid-19 vaccine becoming the first of its kind fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Futures on Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are up 25 points, while futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are in the black as well, following the latter's record closing high.www.schaeffersresearch.com
