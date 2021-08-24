Spider-Man: No Way Home Bonus Episode Of Phase Zero Available Now
Following the release of the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero hosted a live Bonus Episode to take a look at the new footage and what it means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the top rated live episodes of the Marvel podcast, it is available now on al major podcast platforms. The Spider-Man trailer was viewed more than 60 million times in less than 12 hours, compiling view counts from only the official Spider-Man: No Way Home account on Twitter with the Marvel Entertainment and Sony Pictures versions of the trailer available on YouTube!comicbook.com
