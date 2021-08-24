Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Bonus Episode Of Phase Zero Available Now

By Brandon Davis
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the release of the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, ComicBook.com's MCU podcast Phase Zero hosted a live Bonus Episode to take a look at the new footage and what it means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the top rated live episodes of the Marvel podcast, it is available now on al major podcast platforms. The Spider-Man trailer was viewed more than 60 million times in less than 12 hours, compiling view counts from only the official Spider-Man: No Way Home account on Twitter with the Marvel Entertainment and Sony Pictures versions of the trailer available on YouTube!

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teyonah Parris
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Rhys Ifans
Person
Johnny Gargano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Espn#The Marvel Entertainment#Sony Pictures#Electro#Loki Season 1#Apple Podcasts#Mcu#Doctorstrange#Download#Marvel Studios#Wandavision#Black Widow#Falcon#Espn#Nxt#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spotify
Related
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
ComicsInside the Magic

Marvel Confirms Who Will Replace Doctor Strange

Earlier this year, Marvel Comics confirmed that Doctor Strange will die in an upcoming limited series titled, appropriately, The Death of Doctor Strange. Marvel’s official announcement about the “The Death of Doctor Strange #1” — the first of a five-issue series — reads:. Written by Jed MacKay (BLACK CAT, MOON...
TV SeriesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Marvel fans react to new What If…? episode: "Marvel is so sick and twisted for this"

Warning: The following contains spoilers for What If…? episode 3! Turn away now if you're not all caught up on the Disney Plus series!. The latest episode of Marvel's What If…? was unusually brutal, with five Avengers meeting their ends across the runtime. It turned out Hank Pym was behind the murders, shrinking extra small to kill the heroes without a trace after his daughter Hope was killed on a SHIELD mission. Nick Fury eventually figured out the plot with help from Black Widow and Loki, though the trickster god ended up taking over the world (naturally).
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Says Andrew Garfield's Web-Shooters Don't Make Sense

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theaters at the end of the year, and Marvel fans are eagerly waiting for the movie's first trailer. There have been many casting rumors about the film circulating for the last year, including the longstanding belief that the movie will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, saying, "It would be amazing if they were because they haven't told me that yet and I am Spider-Man and I've read the script from the beginning to the end ... So it would be a miracle if they could keep that from me." Whether or not Holland is lying about the other actors' involvement, he did recently comment on Garfield's Spider-Man and admitted he didn't quite understand his character's version of web-shooters.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. for Iron Man was "the biggest risk and the most important thing"

Kevin Feige has revealed what the biggest risk was in founding the MCU. "I was lucky enough to be involved in early Spider-Man films and X-Men films. But we wanted to do an Iron Man movie," the Marvel boss told CinemaBlend. "And I do think, still, the biggest risk – which seems outrageous to say now – was casting Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important thing in the founding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Without Robert, we wouldn't be sitting here today. I really believe that."
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix 4’ Gets Its Official Title And First Trailer

The Matrix is back with pretty much the only title that would have made sense after the previous sequels were titled The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The Matrix 4 shall henceforth be officially known as The Matrix Resurrections. The announcement was made at the annual CinemaCon convention in...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Fans Reject 'Captain Marvel'

Bad news for Captain Marvel as comic book fans on social media have rejected the current version of Carol Danvers in the comic books. A fan tweeted that the Captain Marvel comic book is currently the best comic book on the shelf and included art of the character using her hands like a gun blasting energy at a creature.
Movieslrmonline.com

Why Is Strange Fighting Spidey In No Way Home Trailer? | Barside Buzz

If you’ve seen the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer you may have noticed this already? However, why is Strange fighting Spidey in the trailer? The pair begin on what appears to be good terms and in one of the few scenes I think is from later in the movie, we see Strange and Spidey again. Though this time, it looks like Strange is trying to trap Peter whilst on a moving train. It’s pretty hard to spot using the full trailer, but someone made a great little clip of it on social media below.
Moviesnewsbrig.com

Watch the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

After it leaked over the weekend, Sony Pictures has released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the third Spider-Man movie to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I will just say up front that if you consider the basic premise of No Way...
MoviesMovieWeb

Marvel's Fantastic 4 Will Likely Cast Established Actors and New Faces

Casting Fantastic Four for the Marvel Cinematic Universe will use the same tried-and-tested formula now established by the long-running franchise. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently offered some insight into the studio's approach to putting a name and face with the likes of Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Women for their highly anticipated MCU debut, revealing that, much like the rest of the universe, they are looking for a blend of recognizable names and newcomers.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Finally Weighs in on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Recasting

Marvel Studios has recently launched its first animated series set in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…? brings its Marvel Comics namesake to the small-screen and explores how iconic events in the MCU would look if they happened in an entirely different way. What Marvel’s What If…? has also...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

The One Change That Would Make ‘Captain Marvel’ a Classic

Don’t get us wrong: We like Captain Marvel. It’s not the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but it’s not the worst, either. Brie Larson is a really solid superhero, and Goose the Cat rules. That said, it’s not hard to envision a better version of the film with just a couple minor changes. Or even one change — it really wouldn’t take much.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Marvel boss Kevin Feige responds to Secret Wars movie rumours

Earlier this month, there were rumours that Marvel Studios was working on a live-action adaptation of their ultimate crossover storyline, Secret Wars. Now though a being of untold power who sees and knows all about the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stepped in to share his thoughts on these rumours. No, it’s not Uatu the Watcher or the planet devouring Galactus. We’re talking about the baseball cap-wearing cosmic force that is Kevin Feige.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Marvel’s Avengers will get a surprise new villain next week

The new War For Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers is arriving in just a few days’ time, August 17 in fact, and is set to bring in the hero Black Panther to the game alongside 7-8 hours of story. It will also introduce villain Ulysses Klaue, and it has now been revealed that a second named villain will back him up: Crossbones.
TV SeriesCNET

Marvel's What If...? hero Captain Carter is the Disney Plus show's keystone

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving into animation for the first time Wednesday with What If…? The Disney Plus series is based on a beloved comics series that started in the '70s and explores divergent timelines in which iconic events turned out differently, in a multiverse reformed after the events of Loki's season 1 finale.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Reportedly Wants 10 Star Wars Shows Per Year

Disney Plus has big plans in store for the future, with the Mouse House admitting a huge emphasis would be placed on streaming that would yield over 100 exclusive film and television projects on an annual basis. Big moves are already being made after a new division of Walt Disney Animation was founded that would focus on D+ exclusives, while Marvel Animation Studios is also expected to spring up and handle the shared superhero universe’s 2D content for the platform.
TV & VideosComicBook

Every New Movie Netflix Added on September 1st

September has finally arrived, and that means Netflix has given its streaming lineup a bit of an overhaul. A few titles left the streaming service at midnight, which is always disappointing, but even more movies were added to replace them. A slew of new movies are now available to stream on Netflix, representing many of the most popular genres and giving just about every subscriber something else to add to their queues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy