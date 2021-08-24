Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Dear Abby: Tuesday, August 24

By Abigail Van Buren
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

Birth Mother Reconnects With Biological Son

DEAR ABBY: When I was an unmarried 18-year-old, I had a child out of wedlock. Unsure that I could provide for him, I chose to place him for adoption so he would have a chance for a better life. This year, we connected through DNA. The reunion has been great, even though I choose to remain in the background because his mother is still living. Would it be appropriate this fall and winter to include him in my holiday festivities as long as it doesn’t interfere with the time he should be spending with his family? And, after his mother passes away, what role should I play in his life? His father is deceased, and he and his adopted brother are estranged. — BIO MOM IN TEXAS

DEAR BIO MOM: Your son should have told his adoptive mother about the reunion, regardless of who initiated it. I think it would be better for everyone if she was included. A way to do that would be to thank her for taking such good care of your son and helping him to become the man he is today. I do not think secrecy is healthy. If it backfires, there will be deeply hurt feelings because of the subterfuge. At this point in your son’s life it’s too late for you to be his mommy. However, you CAN be a good friend, since his only family now is the woman who loved and raised him.

DEAR ABBY: I have been dating a man for almost three years. He’s retired; I’m still working. He refuses to stay with me during the week because I need to go to bed early. I see him only on the weekends. Am I wrong for wanting him to stay with me during the week? I feel like we really don’t have a relationship. My previous boyfriends would stay with me every night. Am I doomed with this man? By the way, he’s been married four times. — WANTS MORE IN MICHIGAN

DEAR WANTS MORE: Wake up. The man you have been dating isn’t going to change. He has struck out at marriage four times and may have “plans” during the week that do not include staying with a “Sleeping Beauty.” If you want more companionship than what you’re getting, you are going to have to seek it elsewhere.

DEAR ABBY: My daughter is getting married. Her father and I never married, but legally he’s listed as her father. For the past 40 years she has used my last name. Well, her wedding invitation arrived today and her father’s name is on it. Mine isn’t even mentioned! My parents and I raised her. Her dad was around but never an active father. I raised her, but he gets the glory and the privilege of walking her down the aisle? She says I’m being “a wacko.” Must I accept this and let it go? I feel so hurt that I really don’t want to go to the wedding. — LOVING, LEFT-OUT MOM

DEAR MOM: I understand your feelings. If you haven’t asked your daughter why she chose to do this, you should. At the least, you deserve an explanation. Please understand that if you refuse to go to her wedding, it could create a permanent rift. There may be grandchildren and milestones you also could miss. Of course, the decision is yours to make, but since you asked me to weigh in, I’m suggesting you take the high road, attend and support your daughter on “her” day.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

The post Dear Abby: Tuesday, August 24 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P O Box 69440#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsLowell Sun

Dear Annie: Daughter spreads her wings

DEAR ANNIE: My daughter and her father and I were always close. We talked daily, telling one another about our days. She has three children. We paid for preschool for all of them, bought their clothes and even bought a condo for them to live in while she went to law school. She is our only living child; we were in a position to help, and we were happy to do so.
Relationship AdviceDetroit Free Press

Separated couple enjoys ‘meeting up’

Dear Amy: I have been dating a man for over two years.He is good with my kids and I appreciate that, given that they aren’t his children. I am not divorced, and occasionally meet up (if you know what I mean) with my not-quite ex-husband, “Dan.”. It doesn’t happen often,...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Atlantic

They Met During Lockdown. They Realized Who They Were Dating Later.

Shortly before the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Celia, an American who was working as a teaching assistant in Spain, began to date a man casually. When the spread of the virus intensified, she essentially moved in with him. She was stressed about the status of their relationship, which they never defined. But the couple didn’t argue, and they were both very affectionate; after finishing work, they cooked and baked together. “He was extremely sweet and caring,” Celia told me. (She asked to be identified by her first name only to protect her privacy in discussing personal matters.)
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Chicago, ILnickiswift.com

What The Bachelorette's Joe Amabile Does For A Living

Joe Amabile has been charming fans of Bachelor Nation since he appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018. Nicknamed "Grocery Store Joe," he was eliminated during the first rose ceremony of Season 14. Despite the fact that sparks did not fly between Becca and Joe, viewers went crazy over him and wanted to see more. A lot has changed for Joe since first appearing on reality television in 2018, and fans might be interested to know his career has shifted over the past few years as well.
CelebritiesPage Six

Wendy Williams posts pic with new ‘boyfriend’ on Instagram

Wendy Williams has a new man. The irrepressible talk show icon posted a pic on Instagram Saturday night that backdoor-introduced followers to a man she referred to as her boyfriend. “My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted,” Williams wrote, adding, “Even my boyfriend.”
Relationship AdviceThe Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Wedding Chapel: It's Complete! And Beautiful!

Mere days before Amy Roloff is set to walk down the aisle with Chris Marek, we have our first look at exactly where she'll be walking down the aisle... Earlier this week, the Little People, Big World patriarch announce to his many Instagram followers that he's completed work on Amy's wedding chapel.
Family Relationshipsprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

Information I received from my genetic testing revealed that my father had two other children while married to my mother within our supposedly "intact" family. I am allowing the picture I have of my past, my childhood, and my family to (painfully) reshape my personal history, as this knowledge integrates into my whole self.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Alison Sweeney Says Goodbye to Days of Our Lives

That’s the last we’ll see of Sami — at least for a while — as Alison Sweeney wraps her latest run and leaves DAYS OF OUR LIVES again. To mark the occasion, the actress used Instagram to share a pic of herself with co-stars Galen Gering (Rafe) and Arianne Zucker (Nicole) on the soap’s set. “A #throwbackthursday to the latest fun exit for Sam from Salem,” she captioned the image.
TV & VideosPosted by
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Adrienne on DAYS OF OUR LIVES

Adrienne had quite a dramatic history on DAYS OF OUR LIVES and fans can’t quite believe that it’s really over! The character first appeared in December of 1986 played by Judi Evans, who continued to play Adrienne on and off over the years. Denise Warner portrayed the role for a month before Evans stepped in but the character’s face was never shown. And a young Alison Sweeney once played Adrienne in flashbacks in 1987 before joining the cast of DAYS as Sami Brady! However, following the soap’s shocking time jump one year into the future, everyone was reeling from Adrienne’s death!
Relationship Advicenny360.com

Visit from boyfriend’s mom comes with uncertainty

My wonderful boyfriend and I have been together for nearly a year and a half. We have lived together almost since Day One. This is the second major relationship for both of us. (He is divorced). He’s planning a trip back home to visit family and take care of some business deals. I will not be going with him on this trip. When he returns, his mother will be coming with him. The issue is, there’s no definite return date for her. She overstayed her welcome in the past (before we were together) and turned a two-week stay into seven months.
Relationship AdviceWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What’s left of a marriage when a spouse moves three time zones away?

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My partner of four years isn’t satisfied with their career or our marriage, and is taking a job across the country that feels too good to pass up. I will be left with an apartment lease, debt, pets to take care of. My partner explains it’s the job opportunity and my actions over the past two years that led her to make this decision. My partner says I don’t try anymore, that I don’t prioritize them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy