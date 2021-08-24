Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

WVSOM Collects Over 3,000 School Supplies

Staff from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) organized a campaign that gathered more than 3,000 items for the 2021 Stuff the Bus drive. Stuff the Bus is sponsored by Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County and the Lewisburg-based Family Refuge Center. Through the annual event, local organizations donate school supplies from a list of requested items such as pencils, pens, markers, crayons, paper, folders, dividers, water bottles and backpacks. WVSOM collected a total of 3,386 items this year, including 59 backpacks. Scott Maxwell, WVSOM staff chair, said the school’s participation in Stuff the Bus is one of many ways WVSOM works to give back to the community. “The entire WVSOM family, from students and staff to faculty and administrators, took part in this,” Maxwell said. “It’s a great program and an excellent way for WVSOM to reach back out to support those who have supported us. We wouldn’t be here if not for the surrounding area, which always does a good job of making our students feel at home.”

The post WVSOM Collects Over 3,000 School Supplies appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

