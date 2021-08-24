Cancel
Beckley, WV

Car Chase In Beckley Leads To Arrest

By autumn shelton
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

A brief car chase in Beckley led to the arrest of a Crab Orchard man.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Raleigh County, on Aug. 14, a Beckley police officer attempted to stop the driver of an orange Pontiac after witnessing him run the red light at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Market Road. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly accelerated, ran numerous red lights and made a series of turns throughout the city before ultimately wrecking the car on N. Sand Branch Road.

At this point, officers with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department had joined in the pursuit.

After wrecking, the driver, later identified as Don Douglas Dicken, 41, exited the car “screaming and growling at officers,” the complaint continues.

After Dicken’s arrest, officers found him in possession of a “crystal-like substance.” Additionally, the car was not registered or insured and Dicken had been driving revoked for a prior DUI.

Dicken is being charged with possession of a controlled substance, fleeing with reckless indifference, 11 counts of failure to obey traffic control devices, obstructing, improper registration, no insurance and driving revoked for DUI.

He is currently at Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

The post Car Chase In Beckley Leads To Arrest appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
