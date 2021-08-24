Cancel
Dear Recycle Lady: Thursday, August 19

By Recycle Lady
The West Virginia Daily News
Dear Recycle Lady,

I used the last of a roll of aluminum foil and was going to recycle the box in with cardboard.

However, I noticed that the cutting edge for the aluminum foil was metal. Must this medal edge be torn or cut off before putting the box in the recycle bin? Aluminum user

Dear Aluminum User,

Yes, the medal edge that cuts off pieces of aluminum foil must be removed before recycling the box with cardboard. If the metal edge is not removed, it can contaminate a bale of cardboard. The tube inside the box can also be recycled with cardboard.

Dear Recycle Lady,

The top on the bottle of water that I purchased today said to “recycle bottle with cap on.” I always heard that tops must be removed before recycling the bottle. Can bottles now be recycled with the caps on? Recycles Bottles

Dear Recycles Bottles,

In a big city that has lots of equipment your bottle could be recycled with the cap on. However, locally we do not have this equipment, so caps must be removed before recycling the bottles. Bottle caps are made with plastic fibers that are different from the plastics that bottles are made with. Plus, caps on bottles are a hazard for our workers when the bottles are being compacted for baling.

Dear Recycle Lady,

What are bioplastics? New Word for Me

Dear New Word for Me,

According to www.activesustainability.com, bioplastics are biodegradable materials that come from renewable sources and can be used to reduce the problem of plastic waste. However, an article in Environment International says that bioplastics are just as toxic as other plastics as over eighty percent of the bioplastic products tested contained more than 1000 different chemicals. According to https://norwegianscitechnews. com, the use of bioplastic packaging is still uncertain and the consequences of their use for the environment and people’s health are under study. More research is needed to determine the use, safety, and sustainability of bioplastics.

Good News: Bureo, a company that collects and recycles old fishing nets into usable nylon, has a new fabric. Called NetPlus, this new fabric is made by gear-maker Patagonia. Nylon jackets made from recycled fishing nets are a great example of how old unusable products can be recycled into new useable products. Kudos to Bureo and Patagonia!

Come join us at the RECYCLE WORKSHOP – Friday, August 27 any time from 10:00 – 12:00.

Have questions about recycling, or interesting information about recycling? Send questions or requests to recyclelady@greenbrier-swa.com . Dear Recycle Lady is sponsored jointly by the Greenbrier Recycling Center and Greenworks Recycling.

The post Dear Recycle Lady: Thursday, August 19 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

