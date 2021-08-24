Lisa Jacobson Edges Out Hollies Winston By 2 Votes To Become Next Mayor Of Brooklyn Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After an incredibly tight race and a recount, Brooklyn Park officially has a new mayor.

Final results for the special election show that city councilmember Lisa Jacobson has been elected mayor, defeating DFL-backed candidate Hollies Winston by just two votes.

The city council signed off on the recount results Monday night after reviewing seven challenged ballots. Jacobson is slated to be sworn in next week.

The special election was held in the north metro city after the former mayor, Jeffrey Lund, resigned from the position in January after being elected to the Hennepin County Board.

