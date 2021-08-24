Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Battered by China crackdown, ride sharing giant Didi hits brakes on Europe expansion

By Amy Thomson
Fortune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Didi Global Inc. suspended plans to expand in Europe partly because of government concerns over how the Chinese ride-hailing company handles passenger data, according to a person familiar with the matter. Plans to challenge Uber...

fortune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Technologies Inc#France#Fortune Daily#Didi Global Inc#Chinese#British#European#Telegraph#Times#Huawei Technologies Co#Nexperia#Welsh#Newport Wafer Fab Ltd#Bloomberg News#Bolt Technology Ou#Bloomberg Intelligence#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China has launched a multi-pronged crackdown on its tech companies, leaving startups and decades-old firms alike operating in a new, uncertain environment. Here are sectors that are facing regulatory pressure:. GAMING COMPANIES. Chinese regulators have slashed the amount of time players under the age of...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan says China can 'paralyse' its defences, threat worsening

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China’s armed forces can “paralyse” Taiwan’s defences and are able to fully monitor its deployments, the island’s defence ministry said, offering a stark assessment of the rising threat posed by its giant neighbour. Beijing is stepping up military activities around the island, which it views as Chinese...
Stocksinvesting.com

Magellan Fund Sells Tencent on Crackdown, Adds Amazon Instead

(Bloomberg) -- An equity fund run by Magellan Financial Group Ltd., one of Australia’s biggest investment managers, sold its shares in Tencent Holdings (OTC:TCEHY) Ltd. in early August in response to China’s regulatory crackdowns and “made the switch” to a new position in Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tencent’s “large and important...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

DiDi, Alibaba's Latest Strategy To Counter Tech Crackdown

China's Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) equivalent DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) is exploring a landmark move to set up a union for its staff, Reuters reports. The company's Beijing headquarters' employees will manage the union, and the government-backed All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACTFU) will guide the union. The union...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

Chinese Regulators Summon 11 Ride-Hailing Firms, Including Didi, Over ‘Illegal Behavior'

GUANGZHOU, China — Chinese regulators have summoned and interviewed 11 ride-hailing firms asking them to rectify non-compliant behavior. The Ministry of Transport, along with a number of other regulators including the Cyberspace Administration of China and State Administration of Market Supervision, jointly interviewed the companies including Didi, T3 and Meituan.
Video GamesDerrick

ANALYSIS: China extends control with online gaming crackdown

BEIJING (AP) — Hugely popular online games and celebrity culture in China are the latest targets in the ruling Communist Party’s campaign to encourage the public to fall in line with its vision for a powerful, more wholesome country. The message? Play less, study and work more.
EconomyInternational Business Times

China Orders Ride-hailing Firms Didi, Meituan To Stop 'Disorderly Expansion'

Chinese regulators have summoned ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and ten other car platforms to demand they cease "disorderly expansion" and "vicious competition" tactics, the government said Thursday, amid a national crackdown on the tech industry. China has in recent months tightened its scrutiny of its largest tech firms in sectors...
LifestyleFortune

The EU is considering barring American tourists—again

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The European Union will discuss on Thursday whether to reimpose curbs on visitors from the U.S. as new coronavirus cases soar. The change was recommended by Slovenia, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency and is...
Businessyicaiglobal.com

Lotus to Invest USD4 billion to Build Global HQ in China’s Wuhan

CNY6.3 billion (USD975.2 million) will go to construct a 124,000-square-meters HQ park in the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone, the UK-based firm told Yicai Global today. CNY8 billion will be used to build a new plant, while the remaining CNY12 billion will fund research and development of products and technology.
BusinessFortune

This tech founder is now Singapore’s richest person

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Forrest Li, Sea Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, has become Singapore’s richest person as shares of his company surged. Li, who was born in China and later became a Singapore citizen,...
TechnologyPosted by
Coinspeaker

SenseTime, China’s Largest AI Firm, Files for IPO on Hong Kong Exchange

The IPO filing by SenseTime is a bold move at a time when the company is put on the U.S. Entity List which is a likely factor to dampen investor and customer confidence. One of China’s most valued and leading Artificial Intelligence firms SenseTime Group Inc, headquartered in Hong Kong, filed for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Hong Kong exchange. Although the company has not revealed any numbers, some sources believe it to be around $2 billion in total valuation. As per a Bloomberg report, Haitong Securities, China International Capital Corp and HSBC Holdings Plc were the offering’s joint sponsors.
MarketsWashington Post

Why China and U.S. Are Clashing Over Stock Listings

Chinese companies seeking capital have long headed to the U.S. stock market to tap its deep-pocketed investors, raising more than $100 billion through first-time share sales over the past two decades. This money flow was immensely profitable for all involved: The founders, the bankers, early investors and new shareholders. Yet all this now looks set to change. China has pledged to write new rules for companies going public outside the mainland and to step up oversight of those already trading offshore. It’s unclear whether Didi Global Inc.’s contentious initial public offering in June was the catalyst; the U.S. has been taking steps to force some Chinese firms to open their books or face delisting, and now has blocked new public offerings. Either way it’s a major shakeup for Chinese companies -- which account for about 4% of America’s $50 trillion equity market -- as well as their private equity backers and Wall Street.
Public HealthFortune

Chips, paper, plastic: widespread shortages are denting Germany’s growth

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Germany’s economic recovery is coming under threat from a persistent global supply squeeze and rising Covid-19 infection numbers. A key measure of business confidence in Europe’s largest economy by the Munich-based Ifo institute slipped to...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy