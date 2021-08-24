Five Arrested During Dover Search Warrant; Three Charged in Pair of Shootings
DOVER, Del.- Dover police arrested five people during a search warrant in connection with two shooting incidents that occurred at Whatcoat Apartments. On Monday afternoon, officers from the Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshal's First State Fugitive Task Force executed the search warrant in the 900 block of Whatcoat Apartments. Police said that as a result of the search warrant, officers recovered a revolver that was concealed in a toilet, a handgun, and assorted ammunition.www.wboc.com
