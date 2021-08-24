Cancel
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (08/24/21)

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunshine is here and it plans on sticking around for a bit as an area of high pressure takes control of our weather pattern. This morning we are seeing some broken cloud cover that will continue to break apart and dissipate as we head throughout the morning hours into the afternoon. Sunny conditions are expected this afternoon which is great for some outdoor activities and even some ice cream! It will be a warm and humid day though as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s with humid conditions. Overnight, we stay mostly clear with lows dropping into the mid 60s. Some patchy fog is possible during the late overnight hours to early morning hours, especially in valley locations. On Wednesday, we still deal with the area of high pressure which allows for us to stay mostly sunny throughout the day. As we head into the afternoon, some high level clouds will potentially move in but conditions are expected to stay mostly sunny. Wednesday really brings the heat as temperatures rise into the low 90s for highs with heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Heat index values are what it feels like outside. It takes the combination of the temperature and dew point. During the evening hours on Wednesday, there is a slight chance for a spotty shower but most will stay dry.

