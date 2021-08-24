L&T Technology Services reimagines security infrastructure with Microsoft
The cybersecurity landscape has fundamentally changed, with the hybrid work environment. At L&T Technology Services (. was designed to support only a small percentage of people to work remotely. Being primarily an engineering R&D company, a majority of work was done on high-end computers. Hence, security became a crucial factor when the organisation was forced to work remotely owing to the pandemic.content.techgig.com
Comments / 0