AMBOY, NY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be presenting several public programs this fall. On Wednesday, September 22 at 6:30 p.m., there will be a program celebrating the Autumnal Equinox, when day and night are in perfect balance. Celebrate the fall equinox on this guided evening walk through the woods and out to the beaver pond. Starting before the sun sets, this guided evening walk may require flashlights for the last half of the stroll.