Let's be fair, you don't need a particular guitar to play the blues, it comes from the deep depths of your soul. Any one of the blues greats could play a broom with a string attached and still manage to elicit a strong emotional response from their audience. That said, there is definitely a particular sonic palette we associate with the blues, and that's a full-bodied, warm tone, with singing sustain and plenty of rich overtones. Using these characteristics, we've put together a list of the best blues guitars that are sure to become your pride and joy.