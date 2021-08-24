Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln man wanted for child sex assault lights apartment on fire during standoff

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 8 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb.-A Lincoln man wanted for child sexual assault is in custody following a standoff with police. At approximately 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 23, members of the Metro Fugitive Task Force and the Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department went to an apartment building located at 4800 N. 15th Street in Lincoln looking for Veonta Hopper, 39. Hopper was wanted on a recent Lancaster County Court warrant for two counts of Sexual Assault of a Child in the 1st degree. Law enforcement contacted Hopper in a lower-level apartment and he barricaded himself inside a bathroom in the apartment.

