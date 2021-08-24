The Harvard PhD Turned Screenwriter Behind Netflix’s Hit ‘The Chair’

The Sandra Oh-led Netflix limited series, created by Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman, is one of the breeziest and easiest shows to watch, says Brian Tallerico. "So many Netflix shows feel stretched to meet a running time that they can’t possibly fill or are merely designed to be distractions to fit the algorithm," he says. “The Chair is more substantial than that, and it really feels like a warm-up for a show that could eventually take a seat at the table when it comes to the best on television." Tallerico adds: "There’s so much smart material here that the only disappointing aspect is how often The Chair feels like it’s just on the verge of really unpacking the changing dynamics between faculty and students in the ‘20s before pulling its punches ever so slightly. Part of the problem is that Wyman and Peet try to do so much in six episodes of half-hour television."