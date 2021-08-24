Cancel
The Harvard PhD Turned Screenwriter Behind Netflix’s Hit ‘The Chair’

By Alison Herman
The Ringer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chair is not a documentary. Anyone who has so much as set foot in a quadrangle could tell you that professors are lucky if their offices have windows, let alone the wood paneling or ample square footage of the rooms at Pembroke University. Nor do academic colleagues tend to have the live-wire chemistry of Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass, the stars who play two scholars caught in the crosshairs of campus controversy and institutional change. The six-episode Netflix series fits into a proud tradition of campus fiction, from Lucky Jim to Changing Places, and The Chair’s Pembroke—not to be confused with the University of North Carolina satellite or Brown’s erstwhile women’s college—is fictional in more ways than one.

www.theringer.com

Related
TV & VideosPopculture

Critically Panned Jeffrey Dean Morgan Film Rising in Netflix Charts

Sometimes some unexpected movies crack their way into Netflix's top 10, and the latest surprise is a critically-panned thriller that was released in 20202. The Postcard Killer stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a father investigating the murder of his daughter, and it is currently climbing Netflix's charts at number seven. The film also stars Famke Janssen and The Good Fight's Cush Jumbo, and is directed by Danis Tanovich.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV ShowsPosted by
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

It’s been a while since the last good sci-fi thriller, hasn’t it?. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is probably the most recent example of a bona fide mind-bender, so it’s no surprise that Nolan’s sister-in-law and Westworld co-creator, Lisa Joy, should be the one to re-ignite the synapses in our moviegoing brains with Reminiscence, a time-hopping adventure in the vein of Inception.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Julia Haart: The Woman Behind Netflix’s “My Unorthodox Life”

Maya Angelou once said: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women.” This wise saying is embodied by the groundbreaking feisty fashionista Julia Haart. Julia is the CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group and unless one closely followed the fashion world, you may not yet know her name. Netflix’s new nine episode unscripted series “My Unorthodox Life” is bringing this remarkable woman’s story to a wider audience. The show introduces us to Julia, her family, and her unordinary story.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Noa Tishby, Actor, Author and ‘In Treatment’ Producer, Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed actor, author, activist and “In Treatment” co-executive producer Noa Tishby for representation. As an actor, Tishby recently appeared in the Showtime drama “The Affair” and completed shooting the third season of her talk show “Life by Noa Tishby.” She began her acting career in Israel as a teen and starred on the hit series “Ramat Aviv Gimmel,” with U.S. acting credits including “The Island,” “Ghost of Girlfriends Past,” “Star Trek,” “Big Love,” “CSI” and “Dig.” Tishby made her Hollywood producing debut with the sale of “In Treatment” to HBO, marking the first Israeli television show (the...
TV & VideosNME

Charlie Brooker creates new Netflix special hosted by Rob Lowe

Charlie Brooker has announced a new Netflix special targeting movie tropes in classic films. Titled Attack Of The Hollywood Clichés!, the hour-long special will be hosted by actor Rob Lowe (Parks And Recreation, St Elmo’s Fire) as he dissects classic films from cinematic history alongside celebrity guests. A synopsis reads:...
TV & VideosElite Daily

Will There Be A Second Season Of Netflix's The Chair?

Netflix’s The Chair begins with the promotion of Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) to the titular position of chair in the English department of the fictional Pembroke University. Over the show’s six episodes, viewers got to see how Dr. Kim navigated the ups and downs of a department struggling with a funding crisis, recalcitrant professors, and issues with promoting new talent. On top of that, she is also dealing with Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), a rolling disaster of a human who creates controversy simply by existing in proximity to air. With so much drama, fans are bound to wonder: Will there be a The Chair Season 2?
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Netflix’s ‘The Chair’ Review: Sandra Oh Works Her Magic in Academia

In a time when real-life clickbait articles about political showdowns on university campuses read like repetitive, unfunny satire, “The Chair” manages to bring a light touch to a topic that tends to be high on self-seriousness and low on actual stakes. It’s largely thanks to Sandra Oh’s ability to humanize anything that this Netflix limited series (from showrunner Amanda Peet and the producers of “Game of Thrones”) manages to avoid taking the lowest-hanging fruit at every turn.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix's The Chair is breezy, funny and often very smart -- it'll leave you wanting more

The Sandra Oh-led Netflix limited series, created by Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman, is one of the breeziest and easiest shows to watch, says Brian Tallerico. "So many Netflix shows feel stretched to meet a running time that they can’t possibly fill or are merely designed to be distractions to fit the algorithm," he says. “The Chair is more substantial than that, and it really feels like a warm-up for a show that could eventually take a seat at the table when it comes to the best on television." Tallerico adds: "There’s so much smart material here that the only disappointing aspect is how often The Chair feels like it’s just on the verge of really unpacking the changing dynamics between faculty and students in the ‘20s before pulling its punches ever so slightly. Part of the problem is that Wyman and Peet try to do so much in six episodes of half-hour television."
TV & Videosberkshirefinearts.com

Sandra Oh is The Chair on Netflix

Let’s start by saying that The Chair on Netflix is a comedy. As a work of fiction it paints a satire of current collegiate cancel culture with a broad brush. Its professors in the English department of second tier Pembroke, somewhere in Massachusetts, fill the spectrum of every possible academic cliché.
TV Seriesimdb.com

‘The Chair’ Review: Sandra Oh’s Zippy Netflix Series Is Overstuffed but Effective Satire

Befitting its academic setting, “The Chair” offers a doozy of a thesis statement. “I feel like someone handed me a ticking time-bomb because they wanted to make sure a woman was holding it when it explodes,” says Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, played by the exhilarating Sandra Oh, in a moment of well-earned frustration about halfway through the Netflix limited series. The newly appointed chair of her university’s English department, Ji-Yoon is asked to tackle problem after problem at a dizzying pace. Some are institutional, ironed out only via a delicate balance of polite schmoozing and steadfast resolve. Others are personal, be it an inconvenient crush on a ragdoll of a professor (Jay Duplass) or behavioral issues with her obstinate young daughter (Everly Carganilla).
TV & VideosDecider

Where Was Netflix’s ‘The Chair’ Filmed?

Netflix’s new comedy The Chair plunges viewers headfirst into a prestigious university’s struggling and surprisingly chaotic English department, led by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh. Along the way, it blends comedy and social critiques within a college setting that looks like it was pulled directly out of a dark academia mood board. But where was The Chair filmed?
MoviesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Oh starring in new Netflix comedy series 'The Chair'

Professor Ji-Yoon Kim may represent a first at her university but she might be the last person who'd want to take on this mess. As played by Sandra Oh (“Killing Eve,” “Grey's Anatomy”) in the Netflix half-hour comedy “The Chair,” which begins streaming Friday, she's the first woman chair of the English department at Pembroke University as well as one of the few staff members of color at the prestigious Massachusetts institution.
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

TV Talk: Are Netflix’s filmed-in-Pittsburgh ‘Sweet Girl’ and ‘The Chair’ worth watching?

Here’s an inside-entertainment tip: When networks/studios/platforms put an embargo date (that is, when stories can be published) on reviews of a new movie or TV show that is well in advance of the release date that the project becomes available to the public, it’s because those in charge of publicity efforts believe reviews will be generally good and draw positive attention.
TV & Videosglamourmagazine.co.uk

Everyone is going mad about Netflix's The Chair starring Sandra Oh, so here's why it needs to be next on your to-watch list

The Chair is already the most-viewed programme on Netflix, just six days after it was released. There are a few reasons for this, but the fact that it stars Sandra Oh, a.k.a. Eve Polastri in hit series Killing Eve is definitely up there. This time, rather than trying to out international assassins, Oh is trying her hand at comedy, and it’s safe to say she’s not a one-trick pony. For the full plotline and everything you else you need to know about The Chair, read on....
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Why The Chair Was the Perfect Opportunity for Netflix to Explore Weekly Releases

When Netflix pioneered streaming television in the late 2000s, it changed not only how we watched TV but also the nature of television itself, as more and more series were being written and constructed with binge-watching in mind. But with the debut of its new comedy The Chair, it’s more important than ever that the streaming service consider modifying its release methods—the series is a prime example of an anti-Netflix show, one that would be better off if it wasn’t treated the same as every other original series on the service.
TV & VideosPosted by
Vice

We Asked Actual Academics to Review Netflix’s ‘The Chair’

When some of the most popular films set in universities include Animal House, Old School, and Legally Blonde, it’s safe to say that pop culture hasn’t done a great job at capturing what higher education is really like. The Chair isn’t perfect either, but at least the new Netflix dramedy series attempts to get the academic side right and actually nail the sorts of conversations that are going on in the faculty lounge.

