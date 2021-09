The Taliban on Tuesday celebrated the departure of the last American plane from Kabul airport with shots in the air. Immediately, his troops have taken control of the compound, the final symbol of the withdrawal of the United States after 20 years of presence in Afghanistan. “It is a historic day, a historic moment; we are very proud, ”said the spokesman of the new regime, Zabihullah Mujahid. With the pretext of their armed struggle removed, Islamic extremists now face the most pedestrian task of ruling. The many difficulties that threaten the country fill its future with uncertainty.