Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer vaccine gets full FDA authorization

By Editor
courieranywhere.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration issued full authorization Monday of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 16 and up. The vaccine remains under emergency use authorization for those age 12-15 years and for the administration of the third dose option for individuals who are moderately or severely immuno-compromised. According to...

www.courieranywhere.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Tdh#Tennesseans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Chicago, ILNBC Chicago

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Is One Vaccine Stronger Against Delta Variant?

With many now able to choose which COVID vaccine they receive, questions surrounding which offers better protection against the now-surging delta variant have spiked. Several studies have been conducted to determine vaccine effectiveness, but is one vaccine actually better than the others?. According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently...
Medical & BiotechArab American News

Pfizer gets unanimous recommendation from CDC immunization committee

Adding to expert confidence over the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC announced this week that its advisory committee on immunization has given the vaccine a “unanimous recommendation” for those ages 16 and up. The committee’s 14-0 vote came a week after the FDA gave the Pfizer vaccine full approval. The...
PharmaceuticalsPLOS Blogs Network

This “Waning Immunity” Argument Against the FDA’s Covid Vaccine Approval Is a Scientific Quagmire

I sure don’t envy the people under all that pressure at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They’ve been at the brunt of an extended media barrage to approve Covid vaccines more quickly. I didn’t agree they were moving too slowly – I wrote about why over at The Atlantic – but at least I could see a basis for taking that position. In the U.S., a lot of mandates were waiting for that green light, and the country is suffering a heavy toll, given extensive resistance to both vaccination and containment measures.
KidsKTVU FOX 2

When can kids under 12 get COVID-19 vaccine? Likely not in 2021, NIH says

WASHINGTON - Following the full approval by U.S. regulators of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for Americans age 16 and older, many parents are still wondering when a vaccine will be made available for younger children as schools across the country resume classes amid a delta variant surge. A need for a...
Public HealthWTVF

Key CDC panel grants further approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky formally endorsed a key vaccine panel's recommendation for full approval of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for everyone aged 16 and up. Walensky's endorsement came after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously for the recommendation of...
HealthWAVY News 10

What impact has FDA approval had on North Carolina’s vaccine numbers?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The effect of FDA approval on North Carolina’s total of new COVID-19 vaccinations so far looks more like a plateau than a spike. After two weeks of declines, the number of new vaccinations across the state leveled off during the week that followed the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Claim that the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available is misleading

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. Despite the validity of this approval process, many people are still unconvinced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In the podcast and video show “War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who claims he invented mRNA technology, claimed that the "mainstream media is lying" and suggested that the vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available under emergency use authorization. Malone said that the FDA only approved the "BioNTech" vaccine and that vaccine is different from the "Pfizer" one. He's reiterated this point on Twitter. "I should clarify my title - the FDA authorization is for the BioNtech product (Comirnaty), NOT Pfizer." We rate this claim as very misleading. The F.D.A. announcement clearly states that the "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine" has been approved. The approval does not distinguish a separate vaccine other than the one developed by the joint partnership of Pfizer and BioNtech. The vaccine approved is the same formula as the one that's been shown to be safe for adults and has been taken by millions under the EUA. The only difference is that the approved vaccine will be marketed as the brand "Comirnaty." Pfizer has stated, "The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series."
Medical & BiotechWRAL

Why is Pfizer vaccine now called 'Comirnaty'?

In case you missed it, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval on Monday, as well as a new name: Comirnaty. The Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical consulting firm that specializes in "the development of brands and identities," worked with Pfizer to come up with a name that "represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity."

Comments / 0

Community Policy