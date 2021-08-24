Bitcoin Crashing To $20k Still Very Likely – Chief Market Strategist Avers

Ethereum proponents are hyped about the prospects of the network. Many have predicted it will really take off this year and reach levels that will outperform even Bitcoin. The event which is commonly called the flippening has been speculated by key figures in the cryptocurrency currency and investment space. Nathan Cox, the chief investment officer of Two Prime – a crypto investment management firm – shared the sentiment that in the long term, Ethereum will flip Bitcoin as more people come to understand and use the network. “Ethereum’s utility alone will outstrip anything else,” he told Forbes news in June.