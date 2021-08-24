Bitcoin Crashing To $20k Still Very Likely – Chief Market Strategist Avers
Bitcoin is still trending in dangerous waters that could see its price slump into a deeper correction, an expert market analyst has now warned. Speaking to a media outlet, Kitco News on Friday, Gareth Soloway, the chief market strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com projected that the asset’s rapid surge in price was most likely a bear trap, which normally occurs when FOMO kicks in after an initial bullish minor correction prompting a majority of retail position to be opened long before the market sees a deeper correction as initial buyers liquidate their long positions.zycrypto.com
