In case you haven’t heard, shiplap is the latest trend in interior design. We’ve already talked about this when we covered a few tips on how to add shiplap walls to a room and now we’re back with even more great ideas. Before we get into details, let’s quickly remember what shiplap actually means. Well, as it turns out, it’s a kind of wooden board with grooves at the top and bottom which ensure a tight seal and allow the pieces to fit together snuggly. Such boards are often used when building sheds and barns and lately, they’ve become quite popular in modern interior decor where they’re used to create shiplap accent walls.