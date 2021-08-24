Cancel
Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg enacts strengthened COVID-19 protocols through December

By Isabella Colello
informnny.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Strengthened COVID-19 protocols have been reinstated in the City of Ogdensburg. On Monday, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie released a memorandum, announcing new COVID-19 restrictions and mandates for municipal facilities. According to Jellie, this is due to a recent increase in COVID cases in the region. St. Lawrence County currently is an area of high community transmission of the coronavirus.

www.informnny.com

