Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Outgoing Gov. Cuomo refers cop-killer to parole board on final day in office

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spit in the face of law enforcement during his final day in office on Monday. The disgraced governor handed out four sentence commutations and one pardon. Yet most noteworthy to the police community is that he also made a parole board referral for a 76-year-old man over his role in the deadly 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery that resulted in the murder two police officers and a Brink’s guard.

www.lawofficer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Peter Paige
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Armored Car Robbery#Convicted Felons#The Parole Board#Fbi#Brink#The New York Post#Camelot Acquisitions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee Allegedly Furious With Disgraced New York Governor For Taking Credit For Her Work During Resignation

Andrew Cuomo’s longtime ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is not pleased with the disgraced New York Governor citing work she pushed him to do as part of his resignation speech. Insiders spoke to the New York Post about Sandra being upset with Cuomo’s farewell address. Article continues below advertisement. During the awkward...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Hochul breaks with new lieutenant governor over calls to ‘defund the police’

Gov. Hochul made a sharp break with her incoming lieutenant governor, State Sen. Brian Benjamin, rejecting the “defund the police” movement he has embraced. “Governor Hochul does not support defunding the police,” Hazel Crampton-Hays, her press secretary, told The Post. “In the Hochul Administration, public safety and justice and accountability in policing are not mutually exclusive, and we are glad to partner with soon-to-be Lieutenant Governor Benjamin on these priorities to keep our communities safe.”
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Cuomo commutes 4 convicted murderers' sentences in final hours as governor

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo commuted the sentences of four people convicted of murder as one of his last acts as governor. "The march towards a more fair, more just, more equitable, and more empathetic New York State is a long one, but every step forward we can take it [sic] worthwhile and important," Cuomo said in a press release. "These clemencies make clear the power of redemption, encourage those who have made mistakes to engage in meaningful rehabilitation, and show New Yorkers that we can work toward a better future. I thank all the volunteer attorneys representing clemency applicants for their dedication and service to justice."
Public Safetywesb.com

Cuomo Grants Clemency to Convicted Cop Killer

Outgoing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued clemency in 10 cases today, including a convicted murderer. 45 year old Jon-Adrian Velazquez was serving 25 years to life for the killing of police officer Albert Ward in 1998. The case against Velazquez hinged on four eyewitnesses, two of whom later recanted their testimony.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Disgraced Cuomo under pressure to refund millions in campaign donations

A state senator who heads the powerful budget-writing committee is demanding that disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo close his campaign account and return $18 million in donations by contributors to his aborted re-election bid. Anticipating that Cuomo won’t relinquish the pile of cash so easily, State Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) said...
PoliticsNew York Post

Watch Live: Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo bids farewell

Disgraced outgoing Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave a farewell address on his last day in office, and allegedly has no plans to run for office again. The third-term Democrat recorded his remarks last week at the Executive Mansion in Albany and the address is expected to be kept under a half-hour, according to sources familiar.

Comments / 0

Community Policy