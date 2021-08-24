Outgoing Gov. Cuomo refers cop-killer to parole board on final day in office
NEW YORK — Outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spit in the face of law enforcement during his final day in office on Monday. The disgraced governor handed out four sentence commutations and one pardon. Yet most noteworthy to the police community is that he also made a parole board referral for a 76-year-old man over his role in the deadly 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery that resulted in the murder two police officers and a Brink’s guard.www.lawofficer.com
