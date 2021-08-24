Cancel
The CIA Chief And Taliban Leader Meet As Taliban Hold Firm Against Extending Deadline

By Greg Myre
southcarolinapublicradio.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that his group will accept "no extensions" to an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Biden for ending an airlift operation in Kabul, The Associated Press reported.

