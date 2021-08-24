The CIA Chief And Taliban Leader Meet As Taliban Hold Firm Against Extending Deadline
CIA Director William Burns met Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday, according to a U.S. official familiar with the matter. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said Tuesday that his group will accept "no extensions" to an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Biden for ending an airlift operation in Kabul, The Associated Press reported.www.southcarolinapublicradio.org
