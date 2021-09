The Broken Bow girls golf team had an impressive start to their season Thursday winning the team title at the Kearney Catholic Invitational played at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney. Last year’s Class C girls golf state champions showed in their opening tournament of the year that they are a title contender again this season. Broken Bow set a school record with a 340 team score which was six shots better than the previous record. That wasn’t the only school record set Thursday. Broken Bow’s Emery Custer won the individual title with a 76 which set a new school record for low individual 18 hole score. Custer’s 76 broke the previous mark of 78 held by Alison Rowden. Broken Bow had 6 golfers medal in the top 15. Camryn Johnson placed third with an 82. Molly Custer was 6th with an 87. Lainey Palmer placed 8th with a 95, Kennedy Garcia was 13th with a 98, and Taylor Schaaf placed 15th with a 99.