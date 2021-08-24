Letter | Here’s why recall provisions are nonsensical

Let’s make it easy. Assume 100 people vote. If 51 vote to recall and 49 vote not to recall, the governor is out. There are 46 replacement candidates for whom you may now vote. Assume that each of the 46 receives two votes. Candidate No. 37, however, receives one more vote (three votes total). The remaining seven voters write in other candidates or do not bother to vote on a replacement. “[T]he replacement candidate receiving the highest number of votes shall be declared elected …” (Official Voter Information Guide). Receiving only three out of the 100 votes, candidate No. 37 is now governor of California!