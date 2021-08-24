Cancel
USD Coin Will Be Backed By Pure Cash and US Treasury Bonds

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC) is pegged to the value of the U.S. dollar. The reserves of currency upholding this value will only be cash and bonds going forward. Circle reserves expanded beyond cash and cash equivalents in May, 2021, and the company provided a more detailed breakdown of reserve composition in July, adding clarity and insight into the funds backing USDC. Mindful of community sentiment, our commitment to trust and transparency, and an evolving regulatory landscape, Circle, with the support of Centre and Coinbase, has announced that it will now hold the USDC reserve entirely in cash and short duration US Treasuries.

Currencies
Economy
Markets
U.S. Department of the Treasury
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Employment Data

CHICAGO, Aug 30 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Monday, ahead of the August employment report late this week and in the face of the possibility that the data could influence the economy. at which point the Federal Reserve will begin to reduce its asset purchases. * The...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD: Pound underperformance unlikely to persist – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank see potential in GBP over the next quarters, with the underperformance unlikely to persist. They forecast GBP/USD at 1.3720 by the end of the third quarter and at 1.4040 by the fourth quarter, and EUR/GBP at 0.8550 by the end of the year and at 0.8400 by the first quarter of next year.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY struggles near 110.0 amid higher US Treasury yields

USD/JPY edges lower in the initial Asian trading hours on Wednesday. US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 on downbeat economic data. A rebound in the US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar. The USD/JPY pair remains on the lower edge in the Asian session. The pair continues...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Gold gains as dollar weakens; U.S. jobs data in focus

(Reuters) - Gold rose on Tuesday, bolstered by a sluggish dollar, with investors now looking to U.S. non-farm payrolls data which could be the key to the Federal Reserve’s stimulus-taper decision. Spot gold climbed 0.5% to $1,818.46 per ounce by 0636 GMT, edging closer to the 3-1/2-week high hit on...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Broader Uptrend Teeters on Edge: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP

US Dollar, USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis. US Dollar losing ground to ASEAN currencies as most make a comeback. USD/SGD trading within a Symmetrical Triangle, has USD/THB topped?. USD/PHP faces Double Top formation, USD/IDR eyes key rising support. Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook. The US Dollar appears to...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. The US Dollar is holding a spot of support after pulling back from a fresh 2021 high set last Friday. Tomorrow morning will be busy in the USD: PCE data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is released at 8:30 AM ET, and FOMC Chair Jerome Powell speaks from Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10:00 AM ET in a speech titled, ‘The Economic Outlook.’
Marketsetftrends.com

USD Coin Issuer Announces Change in Its Reserve Composition

Circle, the company behind USD coin, announced via Centre, a consortium founded by Circle and crypto exchange Coinbase, that it will change the makeup of its USD Coin reserves to contain only cash and U.S. Treasury bonds, CNBC reports. Circle originally claimed that USD Coin was backed 1:1 by actual...
EconomyFXStreet.com

USD/CHF remains below 0.9150 as US Treasury yields rebound

USD/CHF prints milder gains on Thursday in the Asian session. Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar. The Swiss franc losses part of its gain as risk lingers on supply-chain issues. USD/CHF consolidates gains in the Asian trading hours on Thursday. After testing the high at...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs above 110.00 fueled by rising US T-bond yields

USD/JPY continues to edge higher during the American session. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day. US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near 93.00. The USD/JPY pair gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and reached a daily high of 110.11....
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD pulls back ahead of US GDP news

1.2657 – the high of August 24, 2021. 1.2700 – the psychological number. 1.2726 – the key horizontal resistance. On the downside, the USDCAD pair might find some support near the given price levels. Short-term support. 1.2541 – the lower trendline arm. 1.2476 – the key horizontal support. 1.2400 –...
Marketsbitcoin.com

USD Coin Reserves to Be Held in Cash and Short Duration US Government Treasuries Starting September

Circle, one of the companies of the Centre Consortium, the issuer of USD coin, stated yesterday it would change the structure of the reserves supporting the value of the stablecoin. With help from Coinbase, the company will now only hold cash and short-duration U.S. government treasuries from September. The move seeks to recover the trust of investors that criticized USD coin’s diversified portfolio of investments used as a reserve.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Paxos Rebrands Token as 'Pax Dollar' Amid Stablecoin Wars

The company's "Paxos Standard" coin will now be known as "Pax Dollar." The move comes as Paxos tries to challenge stablecoin giants like Tether and Circle. Paxos, a New York-based blockchain infrastructure firm, announced on Tuesday that it has changed the name of its stablecoin from "Paxos Standard' to "Pax Dollar," and that the token's ticker symbol will become USDP.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Crypto Market Analysis: 24th August 2021

Bitcoin has broken out above $50,000 for the first time since May this year as PayPal announces crypto buying and selling in the UK. PayPal has trailed its launch of crypto buying and selling in the UK for some time but has today announced its intention to allow UK-based users to buy and sell crypto tokens from this week. Users will be able to hold a basket of four cryptoassets – bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, but it is unclear as of yet whether the firm will allow users to make payments in said cryptos.
StocksCoinTelegraph

MicroStrategy splashes $177M on Bitcoin, now holds almost 109,000 BTC

MicroStrategy has once again purchased more Bitcoin (BTC), with the company adding 3,907 BTC to its holdings. According to a Form 8-K filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission published on Tuesday, the business intelligence upped its Bitcoin holdings by 3,907 BTC between July 1 and Monday, Aug. 23.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD hovers near 0.7220 amid a rebound in US Treasury yields

AUD/USD remains subdued on Tuesday in the early European trading hours. The Australian dollar losses as an upsurge in the coronavirus delta variant continue. An uptick in US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar. AUD/USD manages to trade higher on Tuesday morning. The pair extends the overnight...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields

EUR/USD snaps two-day uptrend, fades the bound off intraday low amid a sluggish session. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market seems clueless as vaccine optimism, easing of taper tantrum battle covid woes and geopolitical fears. German GDP, US housing data...

