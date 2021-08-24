Cancel
Reasons For the Mild Flu Season and Upcoming Predictions

By Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA
pharmacytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Adams, PharmD, EdD, leads discussion on reasons for the mild flu season this previous year and share predictions for the upcoming flu season. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: Last year, we hardly saw any flu. We stayed home most of the year. When we went out, we wore masks. We didn’t get near one another. We didn’t have family gatherings. Everybody was, as we are today, on Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or some other virtual platform of communicating and gathering, but it’s not going to be the same this fall. Jen, what do you think it’s going to look like when we take the masks off and we’re not social distancing? We’re going to start getting together for the holidays, and we’re going to return to in-person schooling and other things. What do you think we’re going to see, and how do we carry that message to our patients and encourage them to get protected from the flu?

Comments / 0

