Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City restores some in-person services; status updates available on website

By WMAR Staff
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdoHI_0bbFGeM200

In the effort to move toward a full restoration of resident-facing city services that were suspended or modified due to COVID-19, some key City services are beginning to resume in-person access.

“As we continue with our pandemic recovery efforts, my administration is laser-focused on fully restoring all resident-facing city services to Baltimoreans as soon as it is safe to do so,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “The patience and support of our residents is greatly appreciated during this time.”

While some in-person services resumed beginning in mid-August, the majority of City services can be accessed online or over the phone — as they have throughout the pandemic. Residents are strongly encouraged to continue accessing services online or by phone and only utilize in-person services when they are in need of assistance.

“I also want to uplift and thank our employees who have continued to deliver essential services to our residents during these unprecedented times,” continued Scott. “We know that without them, this pandemic would have been even tougher to bear.”

Residents are encouraged to click here to find a comprehensive list of all restored services and their respective statuses. However, due to the changing nature of the pandemic, service information is subject to change.

As a reminder, masks are required inside of all City buildings.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

