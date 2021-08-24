Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Bicyclists ‘wed the waters’ in DeWitt

By Jason Klaiber
Posted by 
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmHci_0bbFGFTz00
Locals celebrated the closing of the Erie Canalway Trail gap between DeWitt and Camillus with a morning bike ride on Saturday, Aug. 14. The Wedding the Waters ceremony took place at the Erie Canal Museum located on Erie Boulevard East. (photo: Jason Klaiber)

TOWN OF DEWITT – A communal bike ride on Aug. 14 celebrated the bridging of a gap on the Erie Canalway Trail and thus the completion of the 750-mile Empire State Trail system.

Bringing out around 60 cyclists, the Wedding the Waters canal ride marked the closure of the 14-mile gap that used to exist between DeWitt and Camillus.

Sam Gordon, the senior project manager for Environmental Design & Research, said the “safe, well-marked” route brings riders through the heart of the community, since the new path runs through downtown Syracuse and traverses the southwest portion of the edge line of Onondaga Lake.

Along the journey, people can bike, roller skate, Segway, jog or stroll their way over the CSX railroad tracks and through Clinton Square, all the while aligning with the general course of the historical Erie Canal.

The 14-mile trail is also adjoined with the median on Erie Boulevard that leads to Teall Avenue.

Gordon said the project, which originated in 2014 with the Elevating Erie initiative, has been transformational for DeWitt, judging by his recollection of the same median being paved with asphalt, covered in weeds and strewn with scattered garbage.

Now, he sees the greater amount of grass and trees on the heavily traveled corridor—in addition to the bike lanes that correspond with what was once the human-built waterway—as a step toward a renewed link with the lingering remnants of the area’s canal heritage.

“Syracuse wouldn’t be here really if it weren’t for the Erie Canal,” Gordon said. “That was the impetus for early growth, and it was a way of getting salt from Onondaga Lake and the salt flats down to New York City. At the same time, people don’t realize that Erie Boulevard is called Erie Boulevard because it used to be the Erie Canal.”

Formerly the planning director for the Town of DeWitt, Gordon said the vision for connectivity and improvement involved the allocation of over $200 million statewide as well as the Onondaga Lake cleanup project led by Honeywell.

“It was a partnership amongst a lot of different entities, public and private, to really make this a possibility through Central New York,” Gordon said.

For the Wedding the Waters event this month, one group of riders started at Reed Webster Park off Warners Road in Camillus and the other group started at the Butternut Drive Trailhead of Old Erie Canal State Historic Park in DeWitt.

The participants then biked from their respective end of the one-time gap until they reached the Erie Canal Museum, where a late morning ceremony showcased live music from Harmonic Dirt and a beer tasting courtesy of Talking Cursive Brewing Company.

Outside the Weighlock building, bicyclists poured out bottles containing water from the DeWitt and Camillus sections of the canal as a means of symbolically illustrating the closing of the gap.

According to Gordon, bicyclists would often order an Uber to the other side of Syracuse in past years, but the recent connection of the two towns allows them to get to the downtown bars, restaurants and hotels on two wheels with greater ease.

Running from Albany to Buffalo east to west, the Empire State Trail also stretches down to New York City and up to Rouses Point, which sits right at the Canadian border.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
571
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Dewitt, NY
City
Rouses Point, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Onondaga Lake#Bicyclists#Bike Lanes#Empire State Trail#Csx#Honeywell#Reed Webster Park#Uber#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
East Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Fremont Elementary in East Syracuse celebrates renovations

EAST SYRACUSE CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Just in time for the 2021-2022 school year, the next chapter in the history of Fremont Elementary has begun. Originally built in 1964, the building at 115 Richmond Road West underwent renovations as part of the recently completed first phase of the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District’s $49.8 million “Elementary Objective” project.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

‘Housed and healthy’ — NYS, Helio Health unveil supportive housing in Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Central New Yorkers who have struggled with mental health issues or homelessness now have a new place to call home: Star Park Apartments on the Near Westside of Syracuse. Local and state officials, developers and representatives from Helio Health gathered Aug. 27 to celebrate the completion of Star Park Apartments, which has 50 apartments with on-site supportive services.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse Walk 4 CMT to be recognized by Magnarelli

LIVERPOOL — As the Syracuse chapter of the Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association ramps up fundraising for its third annual Walk 4 CMT on Sept. 18, the chapter has even more reason to celebrate: Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli will honor the Syracuse Walk 4 CMT on Sept. 14. Despite the ever-changing safety protocols for...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Musicians raise funds for Food Bank of CNY

TOWN OF MANLIUS – On Saturday July 24, students from Ida Tili-Trebicka, a piano professor in Setnor School of Music at Syracuse University, performed a benefit concert, raising money for Food Bank of CNY. The idea for this concert came together in a conversation between Tili-Trebicka and parents. According to...
Jamesville, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Parking to be added near J-D athletic fields

JAMESVILLE-DEWITT CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT – Visitors to Jamesville-DeWitt Central School District’s athletic fields near Lyndon Corners and on the J-D High School campus will soon have more room to park. In December 2019, district residents approved a $33 million capital project that includes work across the district that will improve...
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

September events with the Skaneateles Library

SKANEATELES — INSIDE—Baby Bounce & Rhyme: September Session | Wednesdays, September 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd & 29th at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by sensory exploration. Location: Library Hall. For babies up to 18 months. Registration required for the entire session. Limited to 5 families.
SciencePosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Camillus resident conducts summer research on Green Lake

This summer Camillus resident and Hamilton College rising senior Jeffrey Bush was one of four Hamilton biology majors who studied bacteria samples from Green Lake in Fayetteville, in an effort to better understand its unique qualities. Green Lake, known for its stunning green-blue tint, is exceptional for being meromictic, meaning...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Admins reflect on nostalgic Facebook page

Carol Mone could rattle off a lengthy list of the concerts she caught in her teens and twenties, but two that left especially lasting impressions were The Cowsills’ performance at the 1968 New York State Fair and a show at the War Memorial Arena the following year that pinned the James Gang with Led Zeppelin. […]
Cicero, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist girls basketball program seeks players

CICERO — The Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist girls basketball program is accepting players for the 2021-2022 season. The 12-week program, which runs every Saturday from Oct. 9 to Jan. 22, is open to girls in third through ninth grade. Third- and fourth-graders will both practice and play on Saturdays at Gillette Road Middle School, while the older girls will practice Tuesday or Wednesday nights at Gillette, and play their games on Saturday, also at Gillette.
Cazenovia, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

John F. Dorrance, 79

John F. Dorrance, 79, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully Aug. 26, 2021, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Oneida and lived in Cazenovia/New Woodstock all of his life. He retired from the Town of Fenner Garage and Cazenovia Bus Garage. He was predeceased by...
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Denis J. Harrington, 91

Denis J. “Denny” Harrington, 91, of Skaneateles, beloved Seanchaí and hero, was a body donor to Upstate Medical’s Anatomical Gift Program, a “noble and meritorious act” (Catholic Church #2296.) He specialized in the construction and paving of highways as well as friendships. Born in 1929, to Joseph Joachim and Mary Carr Harrington. He was an altar server, graduated from East High School in Auburn, Assumption College in Windsor, and drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Korean War, 1950-1952.
Onondaga County, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

County Executive Ryan McMahon Declares Otisco Lake a “No-Wake Zone”; 5 MPH Speed Limit In Effect

SYRACUSE — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon today announced Otisco Lake a “No-Wake Zone” effective immediately. The emergency declaration requires a 5 milesper-hour speed limit to minimize erosion caused by record high waters. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “”Just as with Skaneateles Lake, Otsico Lake is a vital drinking...
Skaneateles, NYPosted by
Eagle Newspapers

Sunrise Rotary honors fire fighters

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Sunrise Rotary Club (SSRC) is again recognizing the hard-working Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) by decorating the Labor Day Parade route with Fire and Water Tribute ribbons. SSRC invites the public to show their support by donating $50 at supportsvfd.com. Fire and Water Tribute donations entirely support...

Comments / 0

Community Policy