2021 MLB Betting Futures Update - Yankees, Rays & Braves Gaining Respect

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

Tampa Bay, New York & Atlanta are soaring in betting futures as we approach the waning weeks of the 2021 MLB season

With a little over a month remaining in the 2021 MLB regular season, the oddsmakers have begun to make significant adjustments in their future markets as division races heat up. Focusing on one favorite or spotting a longshot who offers long-term value remains the best way to attack futures betting.

2021 WORLD SERIES FUTURES ODDS

ON THE MOVE

The Los Angeles Dodgers (+250) remain overwhelming favorites in the eyes of the oddsmakers to win the 2021 World Series. Jockeying behind the Dodgers on the overall odds board are three teams: the Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays all tied at +800.

Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay, who we highlighted here at SI Gambling last week, have opened up a 4.0-game lead in the AL East over the Yankees. The red-hot Yankees, who have won 10 consecutive games, see their lowest odds (+1000) since last October when they opened at +600.

Another noticeable move belongs to the Atlanta Braves, who have attained a firm grip on first place in the NL East. In World Series odds, Atlanta was being offered at +6000 last month only to see a sizable reduction this week down to their lowest odds of the season at +1200.

LOSING RESPECT

Despite having scored the third-most runs in the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays have not translated that offensive production into wins after 3-7 stretch over their last 10 games. The Blue Jays, now 11.0-games out in the AL East, see their World Series odds rise from +2500 to +4000.

In addition, the San Diego Padres—2-8 in their last 10—have fallen 13 games behind the Giants in the race for the NL West crown. The oddsmakers, who were offering the Padres at odds of +1000 last month, are now offering the Southern California power at their highest odds of the season at +2000.

2021 NATIONAL LEAGUE PENNANT FUTURES ODDS

The Dodgers, who have closed the gap to 2.5-games in the NL West behind the Giants, continue to own the top perch atop the NL Pennant odds board (+125) well ahead of San Francisco sit at 5/1. I will continue to stress it, but the lack of respect for a Giants club that owns the best record in Major League Baseball continues to lead to immense value for bettors.

The biggest move over the past week belongs to the Mets - who have posted a 2-8 record over their last 10 games. The Mets who were offered at odds of +1200 last week, ballooned to a season-high +4000.

The Atlanta Braves, who have won nine of their last 10 games, deserve respect from sports bettors. The Braves, listed at +900, offer solid value in NL Pennant Futures.

2021 AMERICAN LEAGUE PENNANT FUTURES ODDS

Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays, who have posted a record of 21-9 over their last 30 games, moved into a three-way tie this week in AL Pennant Futures with the White Sox and Astros at odds of +320.

The New York Yankees, who have won 10 straight games, see their odds to capture the AL Pennant cut massively from +700 down to +450. The trade-deadline additions of Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo have made the Yankees a team that will once again make noise in October.

2021 PLAYER BETTING FUTURES

In the Cy Young betting markets, sportsbooks continue to maintain sizable risk on Chicago White Sox’s Lance Lynn (-190) to win the AL Cy Young award. The veteran right-hander leads the American League with a 2.20 ERA with 10-3 record in 23 appearances. His lack of overall innings pitched (130.2) is easily the only issue his detractors consistently highlight.

The best betting value could easily lie with Gerrit Cole (+195), who continues to anchor the red-hot Yankees staff. He leads the American League in strikeouts (191), and if New York can capture the AL East Crown, Cole is easily the most attractive option on the AL Cy Young betting board.

Over in the National League, we see a much more wide-open betting odds board with Los Angeles Dodgers hard-throwing ace Walker Buehler (+165) now the favorite over Corbin Burnes (+200) of the Brewers and Zach Wheeler of the Phillies (+300).

The best value on the board continues to be Max Scherzer at +2000. The veteran, who is now 11-4 with a 2.65 ERA and a minuscule 0.91 WHIP, has not lost since May 30 and is 3-0 with 2.11 ERA in four starts since being acquired from the Washington Nationals.

You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

