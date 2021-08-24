Boys volleyball preview: All-Tidewater Player of the Year Daniel Hurley is back to lead No. 1 Cox

Cox’s Daniel Hurley, third from left, slaps hands and congratulates team captain Kyle Schlaepfer, third from right, after they defeated Maury in a Class 5 Region A semifinal match on April 14 at Green Run High. Mike Caudill / The/Virginian-Pilot

5 things you should know

State title dreams

The last time Hampton Roads crowned a boys volleyball state champion was 2015, when Princess Anne beat Maury in four sets. That drought continued in the spring as no local teams advanced to the state finals. The 757 is continually producing elite talent and players who sign with Division I programs, but when will an area team finally break the grip Richmond holds on high school boys volleyball?

Replacing All-Tidewater players

Five of the seven first-team All-Tidewater picks graduated, leaving voids at several schools that enjoyed breakout seasons in the spring. Jack Sandahl (Gloucester), Connor Spencer (Grassfield), Zak Tucker (Oscar Smith), Jamaury Starks (Denbigh) and Liam French (Landstown) have moved on, so who might the new darkhorse teams be? Look out for Hickory, Kempsville and Great Bridge.

Southeastern struggle

Grassfield and Indian River have jockeyed for Southeastern District supremacy in recent years, but with Grassfield graduating a solid chunk of its starters, there’s a battle to be had. Indian River returns its top two hitters, but Hickory and Great Bridge have two of the most experienced teams in the 757.

Beach crown

It’s become a foregone conclusion that Cox is the team to beat in the Beach District, but it won’t be easy this year. Ocean Lakes and Kempsville could be sleeping giants this year ready to knock off the Falcons. Princess Anne has reloaded as well, so expect plenty of four- and five-set matches this fall.

Peninsula powers

Gloucester was undoubtedly the crown jewel of the Peninsula in the spring, advancing to the Class 5 state semifinals. Denbigh also reached the state semifinals, in Class 4, but both teams have to replace a graduated first-team All-Tidewater player. Could Menchville, Woodside, Warwick or another team jump to seize district supremacy?

757Teamz Top 15

1. Cox

All-Tidewater Player of the Year Daniel Hurley, a senior opposite hitter, returns along with senior outside hitter Chris Peters, who battled injuries last season. Hurley (indoor) and Peters (beach) trained with the USA volleyball high-performance program this summer. Senior setter Kyle Schlaepfer also returns as the quarterback of the offense.

“We return a solid core of seniors who have the experience and know what it takes to continue a winning legacy,” coach Mariellen Gero said.

2. Ocean Lakes

The Dolphins welcome back a formidable core that includes junior outside Leandro Cortado, senior middle Nate Chown, senior libero Zach Naas and junior middle Finn Copen. Naas was a first-team All-Tidewater selection in the spring. “I think we will be a tough out late,” coach Heath Boomer said.

3. Kempsville

The time appears to be now for the Chiefs. Senior libero Andrew Burmeister and senior outside/middle Brett Evans are back alongside junior outside Carson Strawbridge, a second-team All-Tidewater pick. “I believe that we should be a force this year as long as everyone stays healthy,” coach Evan Ballinger said.

4. Hickory

Similar to Kempsville, this could be the year everything lines up for Hickory. All starters return for the Hawks, including senior setter/outside/middle Kody Rogan, senior opposite Phillip Van Essendelft, senior outside Alan Trinkala and senior setter/libero Ethan Flora. Senior middle Logan Hair is a newcomer to watch.

5. Indian River

Senior outside Titus Blackburn and senior outside Jacob Neff return to lead the Braves along with junior setter Beckham Rombaoa and junior libero Andrew Dieck. Indian River will aim to improve on the spring’s Class 5 semifinal appearance.

6. Cape Henry

Junior outside Tristan Whitfield leads an experienced group that graduated just one senior. Senior outside Kenneth Schaedel and senior middle Greg Melvin are back, while sophomore setter Ty Adamson and sophomore opposite AJ Todl also return.

7. Princess Anne

Senior outside Owen Cannon, who averaged 15 kills per match in the spring, returns with fellow seniors Jonas Sosnowski (outside/middle), Connor Stadler (libero) and Gunnar Romsland (middle). Junior setter Niko Santos also is back for the Cavaliers.

8. Great Bridge

Senior setter Joe Valencia, senior outside Jimmy Winingham and senior middle Chris Narducci return to lead the Wildcats, who reached the Class 4 state semifinals in the spring. Junior opposite Mikey Barron and junior libero Damon Kincheloe also return.

9. Norfolk Christian

Junior outside Landon Brinkley “will be relied upon heavily for offense, defense and leadership,” coach Caleb Brooks said. Freshman setter Landon Pruhs also will play a significant part in the Ambassadors’ success.

10. Grassfield

Senior middles Jordan Tyler and Kyle Mongold provide a strong inside presence for the Grizzlies under first-year coach Billy McConnell. Senior setter Tyler Miller and junior outside AJ Prest return. “With a new coaching staff, this is an exciting year to see how the team adapts,” McConnell said.

11. Gloucester

Second-team All-Tidewater pick Quinn Estlack (setter) returns for the Dukes, who must replace first-team selection Jack Sandahl at outside. Gloucester reached the Class 5 state semifinals in the spring.

12. Maury

Four starters return for the Commodores: senior opposite Matt Phillips, senior outside Henry Malcolm, senior setter Beckett Pate and junior outside Hayden Lynch. Senior middle Marlo Pinto and senior middle Iain Aeschbach are newcomers to watch.

13. Kellam

The Knights must replace second-team All-Tidewater pick Riley McRandle, who graduated, to return to the Class 6 playoffs.

14. Menchville

The Monarchs reached the Class 4 Region A semifinals in the spring but now move up to Class 5 as part of Virginia High School League realignment.

15. Woodside

The Wolverines will look to return to the postseason in a crowded Class 5 after missing out in the spring.

5 players you should know

Titus Blackburn, Indian River

The 6-foot senior outside was a second-team All-Tidewater pick in the spring and was pegged by many coaches as one of the area’s best.

Leandro Cortado, Ocean Lakes

A junior outside hitter, Cortado is “unreal,” coach Heath Boomer said. “Best player in years.”

Daniel Hurley, Cox

A 6-foot-7 senior opposite hitter with a devastating jump serve, Hurley is the reigning All-Tidewater Player of the Year.

Carson Strawbridge, Kempsville

A significant reason for the Chiefs’ recent success, the junior outside is prepared to push Kempsville farther in the postseason.

Tristan Whitfield, Cape Henry

The 6-foot-7 junior previously played middle for the Dolphins and is now moving to outside hitter.

Players to watch

While the top teams get the headlines, there are dozens of athletes who will play key roles on their teams this season. Here’s a list of players to watch, sorted by district, throughout the area based solely on information provided by coaches. For spelling updates, position changes, anything else, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .

BEACH DISTRICT

Cox

Daniel Hurley, Opp, sr.

Chris Peters, OH, sr.

Kyle Schlaepfer, S, sr.

Eli Fanton

Connor Poole

Cole Ludford

Kempsville

Andrew Burmeister, L, sr.

Brett Evans, OH/MB, sr.

Carson Strawbridge, OH, jr.

Ocean Lakes

Nate Chown, MB, sr.

Leandro Cortado, OH, jr.

Zach Naas, L, sr.

Finn Copen, MB, jr.

Princess Anne

Owen Cannon, OH, sr.

Jonas Sosnowski, OH/MB, sr.

Connor Stadler, L, sr.

Gunnar Romsland, MB, sr.

Niko Santos, S, jr.

Keyion Bazemore

Wes Clevenger

Landon Parrish

Salem

Devin Castano, OH, sr.

Ezra Decastro, DS, jr.

DJ Artimisi, S, soph.

Harrison Merrill, MB, jr.

EASTERN DISTRICT

Maury

Matt Phillips, Opp, sr.

Henry Malcolm, OH, sr.

Beckett Pate, S, sr.

Hayden Lynch, OH, jr.

Marlo Pinto, MB, sr.

Iain Aeschbach, MB, sr.

Jonas Stafford, L, fr.

Mike Graham, Opp

Zeb Morgan, OH

SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT

Grassfield

Jordan Tyler, MB, sr.

Kyle Mongold, MB, sr.

AJ Prest, OH, jr.

Tyler Miller, S, sr.

Great Bridge

Joe Valencia, S, sr.

Jimmy Winingham, OH, sr.

Chris Narducci, MB, sr.

Mikey Barron, Opp, jr.

Damon Kincheloe, L/DS, jr.

Charlie Cooper, Opp/DS, fr.

Preston Alexander, MB, jr.

John Hanson, OH/MB, jr.

Hickory

Kody Rogan, S/OH/MB, sr.

Phillip Van Essendelft, Opp, sr.

Alan Trinkala, OH, sr.

Ethan Flora, S/L, sr.

Grant Schendler, OH, sr.

Cooper Newell, MB, sr.

Jonathan Mobley, MB, sr.

Logan Hair, MB, sr.

Indian River

Titus Blackburn, OH, sr.

Jacob Neff, OH, sr.

Beckham Rombaoa, S, jr.

Andrew Dieck, L, jr.

Oscar Smith

Jayden Durrah, OH/MB, sr.

Christian Harris, OH, jr.

PENINSULA DISTRICT

Gloucester

Quinn Estlack, S, sr.

TIDEWATER CONFERENCE

Cape Henry

Tristan Whitfield, OH, jr.

Kenneth Schaedel, OH, sr.

Greg Melvin, MB, sr.

Ty Adamson, S, soph.

AJ Todl, Opp, soph.

Sam Mobley, MB, fr.

Yoon Chae, L, jr.

Norfolk Christian

Landon Brinkley, OH, jr.

Landon Pruhs, S, fr.

Ray Nimmo, 757-446-2364, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com