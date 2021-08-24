Boys volleyball preview: All-Tidewater Player of the Year Daniel Hurley is back to lead No. 1 Cox
5 things you should know
State title dreams
The last time Hampton Roads crowned a boys volleyball state champion was 2015, when Princess Anne beat Maury in four sets. That drought continued in the spring as no local teams advanced to the state finals. The 757 is continually producing elite talent and players who sign with Division I programs, but when will an area team finally break the grip Richmond holds on high school boys volleyball?
Replacing All-Tidewater players
Five of the seven first-team All-Tidewater picks graduated, leaving voids at several schools that enjoyed breakout seasons in the spring. Jack Sandahl (Gloucester), Connor Spencer (Grassfield), Zak Tucker (Oscar Smith), Jamaury Starks (Denbigh) and Liam French (Landstown) have moved on, so who might the new darkhorse teams be? Look out for Hickory, Kempsville and Great Bridge.
Southeastern struggle
Grassfield and Indian River have jockeyed for Southeastern District supremacy in recent years, but with Grassfield graduating a solid chunk of its starters, there’s a battle to be had. Indian River returns its top two hitters, but Hickory and Great Bridge have two of the most experienced teams in the 757.
Beach crown
It’s become a foregone conclusion that Cox is the team to beat in the Beach District, but it won’t be easy this year. Ocean Lakes and Kempsville could be sleeping giants this year ready to knock off the Falcons. Princess Anne has reloaded as well, so expect plenty of four- and five-set matches this fall.
Peninsula powers
Gloucester was undoubtedly the crown jewel of the Peninsula in the spring, advancing to the Class 5 state semifinals. Denbigh also reached the state semifinals, in Class 4, but both teams have to replace a graduated first-team All-Tidewater player. Could Menchville, Woodside, Warwick or another team jump to seize district supremacy?
757Teamz Top 15
1. Cox
All-Tidewater Player of the Year Daniel Hurley, a senior opposite hitter, returns along with senior outside hitter Chris Peters, who battled injuries last season. Hurley (indoor) and Peters (beach) trained with the USA volleyball high-performance program this summer. Senior setter Kyle Schlaepfer also returns as the quarterback of the offense.
“We return a solid core of seniors who have the experience and know what it takes to continue a winning legacy,” coach Mariellen Gero said.
2. Ocean Lakes
The Dolphins welcome back a formidable core that includes junior outside Leandro Cortado, senior middle Nate Chown, senior libero Zach Naas and junior middle Finn Copen. Naas was a first-team All-Tidewater selection in the spring. “I think we will be a tough out late,” coach Heath Boomer said.
3. Kempsville
The time appears to be now for the Chiefs. Senior libero Andrew Burmeister and senior outside/middle Brett Evans are back alongside junior outside Carson Strawbridge, a second-team All-Tidewater pick. “I believe that we should be a force this year as long as everyone stays healthy,” coach Evan Ballinger said.
4. Hickory
Similar to Kempsville, this could be the year everything lines up for Hickory. All starters return for the Hawks, including senior setter/outside/middle Kody Rogan, senior opposite Phillip Van Essendelft, senior outside Alan Trinkala and senior setter/libero Ethan Flora. Senior middle Logan Hair is a newcomer to watch.
5. Indian River
Senior outside Titus Blackburn and senior outside Jacob Neff return to lead the Braves along with junior setter Beckham Rombaoa and junior libero Andrew Dieck. Indian River will aim to improve on the spring’s Class 5 semifinal appearance.
6. Cape Henry
Junior outside Tristan Whitfield leads an experienced group that graduated just one senior. Senior outside Kenneth Schaedel and senior middle Greg Melvin are back, while sophomore setter Ty Adamson and sophomore opposite AJ Todl also return.
7. Princess Anne
Senior outside Owen Cannon, who averaged 15 kills per match in the spring, returns with fellow seniors Jonas Sosnowski (outside/middle), Connor Stadler (libero) and Gunnar Romsland (middle). Junior setter Niko Santos also is back for the Cavaliers.
8. Great Bridge
Senior setter Joe Valencia, senior outside Jimmy Winingham and senior middle Chris Narducci return to lead the Wildcats, who reached the Class 4 state semifinals in the spring. Junior opposite Mikey Barron and junior libero Damon Kincheloe also return.
9. Norfolk Christian
Junior outside Landon Brinkley “will be relied upon heavily for offense, defense and leadership,” coach Caleb Brooks said. Freshman setter Landon Pruhs also will play a significant part in the Ambassadors’ success.
10. Grassfield
Senior middles Jordan Tyler and Kyle Mongold provide a strong inside presence for the Grizzlies under first-year coach Billy McConnell. Senior setter Tyler Miller and junior outside AJ Prest return. “With a new coaching staff, this is an exciting year to see how the team adapts,” McConnell said.
11. Gloucester
Second-team All-Tidewater pick Quinn Estlack (setter) returns for the Dukes, who must replace first-team selection Jack Sandahl at outside. Gloucester reached the Class 5 state semifinals in the spring.
12. Maury
Four starters return for the Commodores: senior opposite Matt Phillips, senior outside Henry Malcolm, senior setter Beckett Pate and junior outside Hayden Lynch. Senior middle Marlo Pinto and senior middle Iain Aeschbach are newcomers to watch.
13. Kellam
The Knights must replace second-team All-Tidewater pick Riley McRandle, who graduated, to return to the Class 6 playoffs.
14. Menchville
The Monarchs reached the Class 4 Region A semifinals in the spring but now move up to Class 5 as part of Virginia High School League realignment.
15. Woodside
The Wolverines will look to return to the postseason in a crowded Class 5 after missing out in the spring.
5 players you should know
Titus Blackburn, Indian River
The 6-foot senior outside was a second-team All-Tidewater pick in the spring and was pegged by many coaches as one of the area’s best.
Leandro Cortado, Ocean Lakes
A junior outside hitter, Cortado is “unreal,” coach Heath Boomer said. “Best player in years.”
Daniel Hurley, Cox
A 6-foot-7 senior opposite hitter with a devastating jump serve, Hurley is the reigning All-Tidewater Player of the Year.
Carson Strawbridge, Kempsville
A significant reason for the Chiefs’ recent success, the junior outside is prepared to push Kempsville farther in the postseason.
Tristan Whitfield, Cape Henry
The 6-foot-7 junior previously played middle for the Dolphins and is now moving to outside hitter.
Players to watch
While the top teams get the headlines, there are dozens of athletes who will play key roles on their teams this season. Here’s a list of players to watch, sorted by district, throughout the area based solely on information provided by coaches. For spelling updates, position changes, anything else, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .
BEACH DISTRICT
Cox
Daniel Hurley, Opp, sr.
Chris Peters, OH, sr.
Kyle Schlaepfer, S, sr.
Eli Fanton
Connor Poole
Cole Ludford
Kempsville
Andrew Burmeister, L, sr.
Brett Evans, OH/MB, sr.
Carson Strawbridge, OH, jr.
Ocean Lakes
Nate Chown, MB, sr.
Leandro Cortado, OH, jr.
Zach Naas, L, sr.
Finn Copen, MB, jr.
Princess Anne
Owen Cannon, OH, sr.
Jonas Sosnowski, OH/MB, sr.
Connor Stadler, L, sr.
Gunnar Romsland, MB, sr.
Niko Santos, S, jr.
Keyion Bazemore
Wes Clevenger
Landon Parrish
Salem
Devin Castano, OH, sr.
Ezra Decastro, DS, jr.
DJ Artimisi, S, soph.
Harrison Merrill, MB, jr.
EASTERN DISTRICT
Maury
Matt Phillips, Opp, sr.
Henry Malcolm, OH, sr.
Beckett Pate, S, sr.
Hayden Lynch, OH, jr.
Marlo Pinto, MB, sr.
Iain Aeschbach, MB, sr.
Jonas Stafford, L, fr.
Mike Graham, Opp
Zeb Morgan, OH
SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT
Grassfield
Jordan Tyler, MB, sr.
Kyle Mongold, MB, sr.
AJ Prest, OH, jr.
Tyler Miller, S, sr.
Great Bridge
Joe Valencia, S, sr.
Jimmy Winingham, OH, sr.
Chris Narducci, MB, sr.
Mikey Barron, Opp, jr.
Damon Kincheloe, L/DS, jr.
Charlie Cooper, Opp/DS, fr.
Preston Alexander, MB, jr.
John Hanson, OH/MB, jr.
Hickory
Kody Rogan, S/OH/MB, sr.
Phillip Van Essendelft, Opp, sr.
Alan Trinkala, OH, sr.
Ethan Flora, S/L, sr.
Grant Schendler, OH, sr.
Cooper Newell, MB, sr.
Jonathan Mobley, MB, sr.
Logan Hair, MB, sr.
Indian River
Titus Blackburn, OH, sr.
Jacob Neff, OH, sr.
Beckham Rombaoa, S, jr.
Andrew Dieck, L, jr.
Oscar Smith
Jayden Durrah, OH/MB, sr.
Christian Harris, OH, jr.
PENINSULA DISTRICT
Gloucester
Quinn Estlack, S, sr.
TIDEWATER CONFERENCE
Cape Henry
Tristan Whitfield, OH, jr.
Kenneth Schaedel, OH, sr.
Greg Melvin, MB, sr.
Ty Adamson, S, soph.
AJ Todl, Opp, soph.
Sam Mobley, MB, fr.
Yoon Chae, L, jr.
Norfolk Christian
Landon Brinkley, OH, jr.
Landon Pruhs, S, fr.
Ray Nimmo, 757-446-2364, ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com
