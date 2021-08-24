Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Ronald Young’s art exhibition explores African diaspora and concept behind power objects

By Danielle Brown (The St. Louis American)
Posted by 
5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyH44_0bbFG9Gs00

Objects have power and meaning, and it can be felt in the work of artist Ronald Young.

Young joined moderator Jade Powers, assistant curator of the Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art in Kansas City, in a discussion at The Kranzberg Arts Center on Aug. 14 about his exhibition “The Prevalence of Ritual.” It is on display by appointment on Eventbrite until Saturday, Sept. 4.

His current body of work is a multidisciplinary exhibition that examines the idea of power objects, which is the spiritual belief that spirits exist in materials. Power objects derive from the collective consciousness rooted in African Americans with respect to Sankoka (an African custom that one must understand their past before moving forward).

“We all have things that we’ve collected over the years that belong to relatives that have gone on and for whatever reason we cherish those objects,” Young said. “That object has been touched by that individual and because that object has been touched by that individual it has a spirit.”

The meaning behind that concept inspired Young to incorporate those beliefs into his craft after completing a residency in South Africa in 2019. Those very principles are apparent in his current pieces.

“The power objects as far as the African diaspora masks, Nkisi n Kondi (ancestry figurines) are the objects that have nails in them and the cause of these objects have a spirit,” Young said. “What I began to see is that when I was creating these objects the nails began to appear, they had a meaning to me because they were so strong and powerful.”

As Young started using the nails in part of his work, he wanted to create a narrative and realized that while crafting them his grandfather, too, used old tools. It was his responsibility to get them to him, in the process he played around with them.

“What I began to understand is when I was creating these pieces visually and I could hear him talk,” Young said.

His three anchor pieces “Gatekeeper,” “Knowledge of Self” and “Wake Up Every Morning (Tied to the Post),” each narrate different dynamics he felt were imperative to tell visually.

“Knowledge of Self” highlights his journey as an artist on how he’s grown from the past to now. It also relates to interesting travel adventures he’s experienced around the world in Japan and Africa.

“The pie symbol itself signifies when I was at a temple in Japan, how there was marking to enter the temple, that’s my version of its objects in the container with bones, thorns and other things I collected in Africa,” Young said. “We’ve all taken our individual journeys as people to learn something about ourselves.”

“‘Gatekeeper’” is a fictional character modeled after animals he saw on a game reserve in South Africa.

“Gatekeeper is a culmination of materials and it's the essential object you transfer in order to get into the rest of the exhibition,” he said.

“Wake Up Every Morning (Tied to the Post)” represents everyone’s current circumstances whether they work, go home or have responsibilities. Young said usually those things are positive. But he decided to dive deeper into the topic by looking at it from the perspective of the sad reality the unhoused population has to exist in.

“Every time I travel, I see someone who is homeless,” he said. “Beyond that, when a person is homeless, their family is homeless. We often don’t see it that way. For the piece I connected building blocks and toys to signify children also being homeless if their caretaker is. The work is about the dysfunctional things I see in society.”

Young not only relied on elements he discovered in Africa’s natural habitat for the exhibits inclusion, he also found usage in items he saw while riding around in north St. Louis city.

“I’m seeing these deteriorating buildings and knew what I saw but I didn’t have a name for it,” Young said. “I learned that there were brick thieves — which were individuals who stole bricks from those buildings and they had developers who’d purchase them and use them for homes in southern states.”

Young said he experienced a lot of push and pull while figuring out the juxtaposition of every component in the exhibit, but he thought it made more sense to allow the materials to dictate their own narrative.

“When I started the assemblages the materials dictated the narrative,” Young said. “When I would go out in the community and find these objects literally I would take them back into my studio and I had to let them dictate which way they wanted to go. Especially with the charred wood because a lot of the bottom stuff is fragile. Everything was trial and error even with the African masks, I had to let the ropes and chains create this movement experience from South Africa.”

While curating the exhibition he realized it was likely that no one but him would conceptually understand the meaning behind it all.

“I had already built what it was gonna look like,” Young said. “In curating the show I knew certain things were gonna be in certain places and it came together organically.”

For more information about the exhibition visit https://www.kranzbergartsfoundation.org/events/ronald-young-the-prevalence-of-ritual/ .

Comments / 0

5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Diaspora#Art Exhibition#Art Museum#Eventbrite#African Americans#Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
South Africa
Related
Visual ArtVice

The artist creating mind-bending new worlds from the queer Black experience

For many, existential uncertainty can be paralysing. Quite the opposite goes for Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite, though. In fact, it’s a force that’s driven his practice forward over the past decade, through illustration, music production, performance, painting, sculpture, photography, virtual reality, video game design, writing and more. Restless as that may seem, all of these strands braid together in Jacolby Satterwhite: Spirits Roaming on the Earth, the first major monographic survey of his work that just opened at the Miller Institute for Contemporary Art at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.
DesignEssence

The Stories of Black People Don't Begin With Slavery. This New Pan-African Exhibit Blending Art and Technology Shows How.

The must-see Miami-based exhibit Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies celebrates the history and culture of the Diaspora with augmented reality. Imagine using augmented reality to learn about African kings and queens not featured in the average textbook. Or, seeing some of the most pivotal moments of the Black Lives Matter movement projected on screens all around you. Or hearing the pulsating rhythms of drums and soul-stirring poetry that speaks to past and present.
Visual ArtSmithonian

Imagining a Different History for Africa Through Art

Acclaimed for her life-size pastel and charcoal portraits, Toyin Ojih Odutola now offers up a world so rich the writer Zadie Smith has compared it to a “novel of high society written by an African Edith Wharton.” The pictures appear in The UmuEze Amara Clan and the House of Obafemi, a new book tracing the imagined history of two fictional noble families in a Nigeria very different from the country where the 35-year-old artist was born. In her alternative history, the economic and social devastation wrought by the trans-Atlantic slave trade and European colonialism never occurred, and neither did Nigeria’s persecution of homosexuality. Instead, Ojih Odutola’s aristocratic families, joined by the marriage of two sons, take their wealth and status for granted. She hopes to inspire people who view these pictures to imagine a better future. “The speculative can be a bridge,” says the artist, who lives in New York City, “and the process of creating it an emancipatory act.”
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh photographer’s exhibition on Jewish diaspora comes to Associated Artists

Following its premiere in Chicago, a new photography exhibition on the Jewish diaspora has opened in Lawrenceville. Local artist Hannah Altman’s exhibition “A Permanent Home in the Mouth of the Sun” opened Saturday at the Associated Artists of Pittsburgh, the oldest continuously exhibiting artist member organization in the country. The free exhibition continues Wednesdays to Saturdays through Sept. 10. For more information, visit aapgh.org.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

New Buffalo art exhibit explores effects of gun culture on children

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Childhood has unfortunately become a blood-stained concept in America, as gun violence has forced active shooter drills and war-like survival tactics into educational settings. This difficult, yet evergreen, topic is one that Buffalo artist and teacher Rich Tomasello tackles in his exhibit, "Run. Hide. Fight," in which he explores the effects of gun culture on children.
Norfolk, VAodu.edu

New Exhibition at Gordon Art Galleries Illustrates Healing Power of Art

Matt Sesow, Trumpeting, 2021, Acrylic/oil on canvas board, 36 x 24 inches. From the Collection of Andrew Schneider. Matt Sesow wasn't always a painter; he discovered his passion in 1994 while working at IBM, eventually leaving his career in computers to become a full-time artist in 2001. But by his estimates, he's sold more than 17,000 works, due to his emotional, joyful and in his words, "obsessive" painting.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

DMA Exhibit Explores Postwar Era Art

Featuring 91 works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s (DMA) collection of contemporary art and important loans from local private collections, Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia explores how artists revolutionized their forms, materials, and techniques in the decades following World War II.
Madison, WItonemadison.com

CultivARTE Collective's debut festival explores the vastness of Latinx art

The local arts organization will bring a variety of visual art, music, and dance to the North Side on August 28. Photo: In a piece from photographer Zeus Corona’s exhibition “Soy Raíz” (“I’m Root”), a child in an Aztec-style headdress looks up at the camera. Textural scratches and streaks of orange run through the photo’s blue-tinted foreground.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Discover DFW: “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” Exhibit At Dallas African American Museum

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A traveling Smithsonian exhibit is calling Dallas home this summer, so time is running out to see it in person. For over 40 years, the African American Museum of Dallas has looked to educate visitors. Dr. Marvin Dulaney, Deputy Director and COO of the African American Museum of Dallas, says visitors can explore a comprehensive collection of art and artifacts.
Burlington, VTWCAX

African Landing Day celebration features museum exhibit

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been 402 years Africans were first shipped over to the United States to be slaves. To honor them, their pain and resilience, Vermonters are celebrating First African Landing Day on Saturday. First African Landing Day is a day-long celebration hosted by the Vermont Racial Justice...
Montclair, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

"Inspired by an Object" Exhibits in Montclair

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- Studio Montclair (SMI) presents “Inspired by an Object,” a concurrent exhibition from September 10 to October 15 at both Montclair Art Museum’s Vance Wall Art Education Gallery, 3 South Mountain Avenue, and Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, NJ. This exhibition is the fourth in SMI’s Community Partnership Exhibition Program created by cofounder and past president Virginia Block and features the artwork of 51 artists.
Museumslocalsyr.com

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit

ARISE’s UNIQUE Art & Literary Exhibit is returning to the Everson Museum of Art. ARISE promotes the full inclusion of people with disabilities in the community, and their annual exhibit has helped do just that for years. “Part of our philosophy is that people with disabilities are completely included in...
Visual Artmymodernmet.com

Fiber Artist Bisa Butler on Her Vibrant Quilted Portraits That Share Black Stories

Fiber artist Bisa Butler uses the traditional craft of quilting to create incredible portraits of Black stories. This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we interview Bisa about the meaning behind her portraits and how she brings lost histories back to life. We think you’ll really enjoy hearing about these unexpected narratives that Bisa represents in colorful textures and bright patterns.
DesignPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Contemporary Installations Where Art Meets Engineering

As humans advance further into the digital age, it's only natural for artists to carry their artistic ventures into a digital setting. And, whether you are a lover of contemporary art or not, there is no doubting the visual impact of art installations. So, what becomes of the art installations where art and engineering go hand in hand? They offer the viewers the top-notch art experience where new media's fundamentals are based on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy