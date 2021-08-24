Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Brown; Redwood; Renville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Redwood, northwestern Brown and south central Renville Counties through 900 AM CDT At 830 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lamberton, or 18 miles south of Redwood Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morgan, Morton and Franklin. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 52 and 90. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 52 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH