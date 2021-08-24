Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brown County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Redwood, Renville by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM CDT for south central Minnesota. Target Area: Brown; Redwood; Renville A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Redwood, northwestern Brown and south central Renville Counties through 900 AM CDT At 830 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lamberton, or 18 miles south of Redwood Falls, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morgan, Morton and Franklin. This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 14 between mile markers 52 and 90. U.S. Highway 71 between mile markers 52 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Renville, MN
County
Renville County, MN
City
Redwood Falls, MN
County
Brown County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Lamberton, MN
County
Redwood County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nickel#Brown Redwood#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the California resort town unscathed as flames crept on toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range, still...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.

Comments / 0

Community Policy