Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sony Pictures Bosses Slam Day & Date Release Model As “Devastating To Our Collective Business"

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 8 days ago

While most would agree that the current day and date theatrical/streaming strategy employed by major studios such as Disney/Marvel and Warner Bros. was brought about by necessity because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many within the industry have been against it from the start, and whichever way you choose to look it, it's clear that this model has negatively impacted box office takings.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Bill Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Disney Marvel#Disney Premiere Access#Cinemacon#Century Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & VideosCNET

Candyman isn't streaming on HBO Max or Netflix, sorry

HBO Max has become synonymous with streaming new theatrical movies, thanks to an unprecedented number of films streaming there at no extra cost the same day they hit US cinemas. But this weekend's biggest movie, the horror sequel Candyman, isn't available to stream on HBO Max, Netflix or anywhere for that matter.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE Will NOT Be Rated-R; Sequel Receives Official PG-13 Cert

The first Venom was originally developed with an R-rating in mind, but Sony Pictures ultimately decided to tone down the violence and bring the movie in at PG-13. After the movie's success, the studio would have been foolish to change-up the formula, but there were rumors that the upcoming sequel would be hit with the more adult-oriented rating.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros. Debuts the Box Art For DC’s Injustice Animated Movie

Warner Bros. Debuts the Box Art For DC’s Injustice. The animated adaptation of the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game is just over a month away. The Injustice animated film will hit Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, and digital on October 19. While the first video game featured heroes from...
TV & Videosmxdwn.com

DC Fandome is Back: 2021 Lineup Includes ‘The Batman’, ‘Aquaman 2’ & More

Deadline reports that DC Fandome has officially been announced for 2021. This will be Warner Bros’ second annual virtual streaming event, going live on Saturday, October 16. The event kicks off at 10 a.m and takes place at DCFanDome.com. It’ll also be available on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. DC Kids FanDome will launch the same day and a kid-friendly experience can be accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com.
MoviesCartoon Brew

Steve Urkel Is Being Revived For An Animated Holiday Movie

Warner Bros. Animation has announced the new animated musical film Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story, which will mark the return of the star character from the Nineties sitcom Family Matters. The film will air later this year as part of ACME Night, a newly-announced Sunday evening programming block on Cartoon Network (and starting in 2022, HBO Max).
Moviesthemanual.com

The Matrix 4 Trailer Is Unveiled During Warner Bros’ CinemaCon Reel

Get your dark shades and leather trench coat ready for action. Over 20 years since it became a cultural touchstone, The Matrix is now back with an official title — The Matrix: Resurrections — and an exclusive trailer. Though the hype is real, there’s been very little revealed about the...
ComicsAnime News Network

Sony Pictures Streams Marvel Anime: X-Men on YouTube

When a mutant high school student named Hisako Ichiki goes missing in Northern Japan, her parents ask Professor Xavier for his help. Sensing that Hisako's disappearance is of great importance to mutantkind, Professor X gathers his X-Men together. However, due to the loss of his lover, Jean, Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men, refuses to return.
Entertainmenttvinsider.com

DC FanDome 2021 Announces Lineup, Including Arrowverse, ‘Peacemaker’ & More (VIDEO)

Fans of all things DC will once again have a reason to celebrate this fall: DC FanDome is back!. The fan experience returns on Saturday, October 16, at 1/12c, with an all-new, epic, free, streaming event. Fans can once again tune in to DCFanDome.com. Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter to watch panels featuring the stars and creators of their favorite movies, live-action and animated television series, games, comics, home entertainment releases, and more.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

DC FanDome 2021 Will Bring 'The Batman,' 'Aquaman 2,' 'The Flash' and 'Black Adam'

DC FanDome will take place on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. PT and will be available to watch on its official website or via Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The free event gathers stars and creators of DC properties — across feature films, TV series, games and comics — and offers attendees access to breaking news, exclusive trailers and never-before-seen footage of its upcoming projects.
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

DC Fandome 2021 Titles Teased

WarnerMedia has released an official trailer for this year’s DC Fandome event which will take place on Saturday, October 16th starting at 10am US-PT across the official site, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Confirmed inclusions are the exclusive new trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” a first look at Jaume...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Warner Bros confirms when The Batman's new trailer will debut

It's been a whole year since we got our first glimpse at The Batman and Warner Bros has now confirmed that we're finally getting another trailer for the movie soon. The DC FanDome event is returning this year for another free streaming experience on Saturday, October 16, and it will be during this virtual celebration of all things Worlds of DC that fans will get to see a brand new trailer for The Batman.
MoviesDen of Geek

DC FanDome 2021 Will Deliver a Historic Batman Moment

If you’re tired of Batman, DC FanDome 2021 will have plenty to share about all the other superhero projects in the pipeline at Warner Bros. and DC Comics, including the upcoming Black Adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom movies. But if you’re like me and can’t get enough of the Dark Knight, then you should be doubly excited for this year’s virtual DC showcase, which will feature a series of projects with an unprecedented amount of live-action Batmen. I count four Bruces at this year’s FanDome, and that’s without even factoring in the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader animated series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy