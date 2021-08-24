Cancel
Slide Into Some Old School Luxury With This 1966 Plymouth Fury III Convertible

By John Puckett
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kr1wc_0bbFENcD00

It’s now available through the Lucky Collector Car Auction.

Introduced in the mid 1950s, the Plymouth Fury came at a time when people were really starting to demand style out of their cars. It was offered as a level above the Belvedere and swapped between being a full-size car to a mid-size car, and landing on being a full-sized car again by the time this 1966 Plymouth Fury III Convertible was made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WjOW_0bbFENcD00

This 1966 Plymouth Fury III Convertible was made under the fourth generation run of the Plymouth Fury, and was made around a Chrysler C-body platform. The Fury III was offered as an upline above the I and II variants, with a full line of options available for the III.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XbrOG_0bbFENcD00

The 1966 models had the same appearance as the 1965, and was the last of this particular styling before being restyled for 1967. This convertible is powered by a 318 cubic inch engine and has white tires with deluxe hub caps, power steering, and air conditioning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38awqk_0bbFENcD00

Whether you are a first-time auction-goer or a seasoned auction pro, Lucky Collector Car Auctions are designed to be a fun experience for all participants. Break out your bidding cards, ladies and gentlemen… There are always plenty of vehicles to choose from at Lucky Collector Car Auctions! There are sports cars, muscle cars, exotic cars, true classics, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and some automobilia, as well as some really unusual rarities. You may be hunting for another collector car, or perhaps you are a first-timer waiting to “fall in love” with your first collector car, we know that you won’t want to miss out on the auction action! Preview the lot listings ahead of time, and pick out a new old car!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06fSIL_0bbFENcD00

Please feel free to contact us at 1-888-672-0020 or info@luckyoldcar.com.

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it's special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we're covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

#Plymouth Belvedere#Auction#Sports Cars#The Plymouth Fury#Chrysler
